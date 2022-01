Johnny Marr has said that he’s still great pals with every single one of the many people he’s been in bands with over the years. Oh, “except for the obvious one”. “It’s a simplistic way of putting it, but one of the reasons I’ve been in so many bands was because I wanted to be loyal to them”, Marr tells Uncut. “It won’t come as any surprise when I say that I’m really close with everyone I’ve worked with – except for the obvious one. And that isn’t that much of a surprise because we’re so different, me and Morrissey. But all of these different musicians, I can pick up the phone to any one, and just pick up from where we left off”.

