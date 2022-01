MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lines are still long at testing sites all across South Florida as COVID cases continue to increase. Over the weekend, the state added more than 85,500 new cases, and many of them are children. “It’s a cautionary tale, about getting all children who are illegible 5 years or older vaccinated,” said Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, who adds as COVID-19 cases continue to climb now there’s news that children are contracting the virus at a much higher rate than pervious variants. “With the omicron variant we are definitely seeing a significant increase in pediatric hospitalization across the U.S.” Dr. Carroll-Scott says...

