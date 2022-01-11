ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Great Resignation: Historical data and a deeper analysis show it’s not as great as screaming headlines suggest

By Jay L. Zagorsky
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

The so-called Great Resignation was one of the top stories of 2021 as “record” numbers of workers reportedly quit their jobs.

The latest figures came out on Jan. 4, 2022, and showed that 4.5 million people voluntarily left their positions in November – an “ all-time high ,” according to the agency responsible for collecting the data. That’s 3% of the nonfarm workforce, which headlines also proclaimed a record level.

But is it?

The “quit rate” interests me because I wrote my economics doctoral thesis on how people find work . Since then I have been fascinated by how people leave jobs and then find new ones.

Tracking ‘quits’

Data on people quitting comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

Each month the bureau runs the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, also known as JOLTS . The bureau interviews about 20,000 businesses and government agencies each month, which it uses to estimate several aspects of the workforce, including the number of people who quit, retired, got hired or got fired.

Since April 2021, the share of nonfarm workers who quit their jobs has been at some of the highest levels recorded by the bureau. In all, nearly 33 million people left their positions over this period, or over a fifth of the total U.S. workforce .

Certainly, that’s a lot of people. But a closer look at all the historical data we have can help put this in some perspective.

One issue is calling the current levels a “record.” The problem is the data only goes back a little over two decades, which means it’s certainly possible that the rate could have been higher at several points in the past. We just don’t know.

For example, during the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the U.S. economy was strong , which created many new jobs and opportunities for workers. These are typical precursors to more people quitting their current jobs in search of better pay and benefits. Given that the rate was 2.4% in January 2001 – a month after the quits data begins – it’s not a stretch to imagine it may have been higher than the current level at some point in 2000 or earlier.

Or another time when quits may have been higher was after World War II, when the postwar American economy was booming and the economy was in great flux.

In fact, some data pre-2000 does exist that suggests there are times when the quit rate may have been higher. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracked the quit rate in the manufacturing sector from 1930 to 1979, when it ended the survey because the industry – which at one time made up as much as 28% of the economy – became less important .

Manufacturing workers, who make things like steel, cars and textiles, were quitting their jobs at a monthly average rate of 6.1% in 1945, compared with the 2.3% recorded for the sector in November 2021 .

Since about a third of the U.S. workforce had manufacturing jobs in the late 1940s, this suggests the overall quit rate was likely higher back then.

Putting quits into perspective

A lot of stories have also focused on the absolute number of workers who quit their jobs, such as 4.5 million who quit in November – on a seasonally adjusted basis.

If quits for December 2021 are similar to November, I expect about 47 million people will have voluntarily left their jobs in all of 2021. That would mean about 33% of the total nonfarm workforce quit jobs last year.

Again, that seems like a lot, but a huge swath of the labor force does this every year. In 2019, for example, about 28% of the U.S. workforce quit. JL: nonfarm, or total?

So is quitting higher than normal? For sure. But off the charts enough to earn the moniker of “great”? I don’t think so.

Not all sectors are seeing a wave of quitting

Workers also aren’t quitting in droves across all sectors of the economy. While quits are higher than usual in most industries, a few sectors are responsible for most of the turnover, with some lower than their recent peaks.

The highest quit rate is in accommodation and food services. About 6.9% of people working in hotels, motels, restaurants and bars gave notice in November. While that’s the highest since 2000, voluntary turnover in this sector is usually on the high side – given the nature of the work – and has been above 5% many times over the past two decades.

November’s second-highest quit rate, at 4.4%, was retail trade , which includes workers in stores and shops. Combined, these two relatively low-wage industries accounted for one third of all people who quit that month.

On the other hand, the quit rates for construction , information , finance and insurance and real estate are relatively low and have been higher in the past 21 years.

We can also see from the data that young people make up the biggest share of people switching jobs. Data from ADP, one of the largest payroll processors, breaks down turnover by age. But unlike the JOLTS data, ADP doesn’t learn why someone is no longer working at a company – whether they quit, got fired or something else – so it can track only total turnover.

ADP’s most recent data shows high turnover is concentrated among 16-to-24-year-olds, with a turnover rate almost three times the national average.

High turnover for young workers is not surprising, in my view, because COVID-19 restrictions have canceled many nonwage benefits like after-work socializing and company parties. For younger workers new to the labor force, these types of activities are important in developing company belonging and loyalty . Without them, there are fewer ties binding these workers to a company.

Reducing the quit rate

Nevertheless, just because the quit rate isn’t at a record doesn’t mean there isn’t a problem of too much turnover in the labor market. But that problem appears to predate the pandemic.

High annual quit rates mean many workers are not satisfied with their job’s pay, benefits or working conditions. And that can be a huge waste of time and money for both companies and workers. Hiring and training workers is expensive . And searching for new jobs and switching jobs is physically and emotionally difficult for workers.

Research shows employers can minimize turnover by many different methods, such as by giving workers a sense of purpose , letting them work in self-directed teams and providing better benefits .

[ Over 140,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletters to understand the world. Sign up today .]

Individuals thinking about quitting should ideally find another job before quitting. You have a much higher chance of success transitioning from one job to another than trying to jump from unemployment to work .

The next time you hear about the “Great Resignation,” understand it isn’t quite as great as it seems, since large numbers of U.S. workers have been quitting for years.

This article is republished from The Conversation , a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Jay L. Zagorsky , Boston University .

Read more:

Jay L. Zagorsky does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
krcu.org

Let's Talk Business: The Great Resignation

The last several months have seen a tidal wave of resignations, in the U.S. and around the world. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021. Resignations peaked in April and have remained abnormally high for the last several months, with a record-breaking 10.9 million open jobs at the end of July.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Unraveling the Mystery of the Great Resignation

As Derek Thompson recently pointed out in his excellent article “Three Myths of the Great Resignation” published in The Atlantic, the seeming exodus from the workplace is really a function of three independent trends:. 1) Job Switching, primarily by hospitality workers in restaurants and hotels switching to better,...
RETAIL
mit.edu

Toxic Culture Is Driving the Great Resignation

This series includes the MIT SMR/Glassdoor Culture 500, an annual index and research project that uses over 1.4 million employee reviews to analyze culture in leading companies, along with new research focused on measuring organizational culture using a scientific approach. More than 40% of all employees were thinking about leaving...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Retail Trade#The Job Openings#Labor Turnover Survey
morningbrew.com

Is it time to retire the term “Great Resignation”?

If you’re a recruiter, the current labor market must sometimes feel like a dried-up oil well, and the so-called Great Resignation is the subterranean straw drinking the rest of your milkshake. Or is it? The term “Great Resignation,” which has become shorthand for the record number of people leaving...
ECONOMY
The LastPass Blog

The Great Resignation and Its Impact on Data Security

The Great Resignation, as it’s being called, is having a profound impact on companies in the US and across the globe. Employees are leaving in droves, challenging HR and IT teams to manage a smooth offboarding and an uptick in onboarding of replacement hires. When the pandemic hit hard, and companies had to pivot to a remote work set up, IT and HR teams had to work together closely to ensure a smooth and friction free experience for employees. Hard on the heels of the pandemic and we are facing another seismic shift, creating another moment for IT and HR to partner up.
TECHNOLOGY
Lansing State Journal

The Great Resignation sounds scary, but it’s presenting our workforce with opportunity

The Great Resignation, the Great Reshuffle and even the Big Quit — many names are being thrown around in an attempt to describe the state of the U.S.’s workforce patterns over the past year and a half. No matter how you refer to it — though I tend to lean towards Great Reshuffle, as workers aren’t simply “leaving” the workforce, they are seeking new jobs — the phenomena presents new opportunities for both employers and employees.
EDUCATION
Quad-Cities Times

MARK-TO-MARKET: America’s Great Resignation continues

Without question, the U.S. labor market has made significant gains since the initial chaos of the COVID pandemic. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate surged from 3.5% to 14.8% as 22.3 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. Today, the unemployment rate stands at 3.9%. Many facets of our economy...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Miami Herald

The ‘Great Resignation’ can lead to greater empowerment for nation’s workers | Opinion

During the past two years, U.S. workers were asked to make drastic lifestyle changes in the name of public health. Businesses shuttered, and shelter-in-place restrictions were mandated, placing our economy in a coma. More than 800,000 Americans died from COVID-19-related conditions. For countless Americans, staying home meant accepting the burden of financial insecurity. Higher-wage earners had more options to work from home, options not possible for economically vulnerable Americans.
BUSINESS
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Healthcare second largest sector hit by Great Resignation

The Great Resignation hit the healthcare sector hard in November, and the numbers are colliding now with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released job numbers yesterday showing that healthcare is among the top three industries cited in a 3% rise in the monthly "quits rate," matching a high from September. The number of quits surged to 4.53 million for the month.
HEALTH SERVICES
marketpulse.com

US Close: ISM shows pricing pressures ease, Jolts show the Great Resignation continues, Fed’s dove sees 2 hikes in 2022

It wasn’t much of a rally, but we did get a Santa rally. The second trading day of the New Year marks the end of the Santa rally and more importantly the latest updates over how quickly global supply constraints are easing, but sadly that might not last due to omicron. US stocks could not hold onto earlier gains as tech stocks got pummeled over fears that Treasury yields will go much higher.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Technical Analysis Suggests Deeper Correction for the Dollar

Fundamental and technical factors on the dollar locally give opposite signals. However, after a long period of strengthening the American currency, a corrective DXY pullback looks like a logical short-term prospect. On Wednesday, the US dollar came under pressure, the sharpest loss since last May and coming out of a...
BUSINESS
umgc.edu

After the Great Resignation: The Great Hiring?

Upheaval in the labor market continues, changing the way people view the jobs they have and the careers they want. University of Maryland Global Campus experts looked ahead to the job market in 2022, including where opportunities will be found, how salary and benefits are being reshaped, and the toolkit job seekers will need.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Is empathy the great resignation’s secret solution?

There’s a lot being said right now about the “great resignation.” And rightly so. According to Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index, two in five workers (41%) worldwide are likely to consider leaving their current employer within the next year. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Labor has spent several months reporting record-breaking numbers of US workers voluntarily quitting their jobs.
HEALTH
HRmagazine.co.uk

Great Resignation vs staff shortages, part two

This is the second part of our two-part cover story taking stock of the UK’s talent crisis following 2021. If you missed part one - catch up here. Shaking up the recruitment process is one thing, but if you don’t have the right image behind it, it can fall flat. The past year alone has seen several brands publicly called out by their own employees for not upholding company values and treating their staff fairly.
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lesko Financial: The Great Resignation

The number of workers quitting their jobs continues to rise. COVID-19 is one factor, but Greg Lesko offers insights on some other underlying causes on this week’s Lesko Financial segment.
ECONOMY
KPBS

Taking stock of San Diego's economy amidst 'the great resignation'

As San Diego's economy is impacted by the latest coronavirus wave, the region is also feeling the effects of what many are calling "the great resignation," as recent jobs reports highlight. Alan Gin, economics professor at the University of San Diego, joined KPBS Midday Edition on Tuesday to talk about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
vmware.com

The Great Resignation & How It’s Shaping Digital and Personal Experiences

A staggering 4.3 million people quit their jobs in September 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.1 The resignation sensation sweeping the nation is leaving some organizations with dwindling staffs of disgruntled employees. The Great Resignation is impossible for business leaders to ignore and may be the jolt they needed to change their approach to employee happiness and workplace culture.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy