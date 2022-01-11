Vermont Coronavirus Stimulus Check: Workers Relocating to State Can Get Up to $7,500

Despite the rise in Omicron cases across the country, the chances of a fourth stimulus check are slim. Some workers, however, can get a sure shot stimulus check from Vermont. This Vermont coronavirus stimulus check could be up to $7,500 and is for new workers and remote workers who relocate to Vermont.

Vermont Coronavirus Stimulus Check: What Is It?

This Vermont coronavirus stimulus check is a one-time payment from the state to attract new residents and grow their workforce. Vermont has been experiencing a labor shortage, a problem that has magnified since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vermont has two programs, the New Remote Worker Grant, and the New Relocating Worker Grant. Under the New Remote Worker Grant program , remote workers who relocate to the state on or after February 1 and work for an out-of-state employer, will be eligible for the money. Also, for the New Relocating Worker Grant, those who relocate to Vermont, on or after July 1, 2021, and “fill a qualifying position with a Vermont employer” will also be eligible for the grant.

In order to qualify, the remote workers must be employed on a full-time basis. A worker who is employed on a full-time basis is a worker who works for at least 35 hours per week and is not on a seasonal contract.

Further, to qualify for the payment, workers must be earning a minimum of $13.39 per hour, which is Vermont's livable wage. Moreover, the workers applying for the program must also be subject to the state's income tax.

Workers eligible for the grant will get reimbursement grants of up to $7,500. The reimbursement could include the cost of hiring for a moving company, the cost of moving supplies and other similar costs.

It is a one-time grant only, so workers can’t submit multiple applications. Also, the grant money won’t be made available unless workers move to Vermont.

New Relocating Worker Grant: How To Apply

In September, a study by Career Cloud found that Vermont had the fourth-largest labor shortage. The study used the data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Further, the study found that the state has 1.59 jobs available per unemployed person.

Vermont is currently accepting applications for the New Relocating Worker Grant program. The workers in the following areas are eligible to apply: fast food, waiters, farm workers, bartenders, cashiers and carpenters.

When applying for the grant, applicants must have ready the information of their employer and proof of address, such as a Vermont driver's license. Further, applicants also need to provide any two of the following documents: housing lease or purchase contract, a property tax bill, homeowner/renter insurance, and a state utility bill with the new service address.

To get more information on the eligibility and other details, as well as to apply, visit the Think Vermont or Vermont ACCD webpages.

This is not the first time that Vermont has come up with a program to boost the workforce in the state. Previously, state authorities have successfully carried out recruitment initiatives with an aim to attract new residents to the state.