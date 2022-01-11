Vineyard Memories, And Top 10 Places In The World For Wine Visits

New Hampshire Wine Week is back. The NH Liquor Commission (NHLC) will once again draw the biggest names in the wine world to the state for the 16th annual NH Wine Week. The event takes place January 24-28 and features wine dinners, tastings, bottle signings, and one of the largest wine tasting events in the country, the Winter Wine Spectacular. During the event, almost 50 of the world’s top winemakers, including Joseph Carr of Joseph Carr Wines and Josh Cellars, Chris Benziger of Benziger Family Winery, Marcus Notaro of Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars and Sam Smith of Morgan Winery, will meet with consumers. In addition, roughly 1,700 wines will be available for sampling. For a full list of winemakers, celebrity appearances, event details and tickets, visit www.nhwineweek.com.
