Security footage video out of Dorr, Mich. shows in Dukes of Hazzard form, a car flying over what looks to be part of the highway just south of the M-6 and US-131. The video I saw was set to the classic Waylon Jennings tune Good Ole Boys to set the Dukes of Hazzard mood. Which gave some levity to the insane sight of a metal machine flying through the air. I originally saw it on TikTok and then saw versions of it up on Youtube as well. I took to the comments to find out more about this crash.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO