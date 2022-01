2021 was an amazing year for music! Not only did we get back to some sort of normal but bands were able to share what they'd been working on through the pandemic. The week of Christmas, we usually re-cap some of the most played songs on Indies Only, some of my favorites, and even a few that were banging enough to end up in regular rotation on Alt 101.7! You may have also noticed we play an encore performance the week of New Year's Eve.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO