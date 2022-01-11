ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Report: Robotaxis, Lithium-Metal Batteries, Bandgap Power Electronics Top EV Trends

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, UK – Electric vehicle start-ups have moved from obscurity into some of the world’s most valuable companies, most traditional automakers have committed to an electric future, drivers have been caught sleeping at the wheel of self-driving vehicles, and flying electric taxis have started to leave the pages of science...

MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
#Electric Power#Battery Power#Lithium Metal Batteries#Bandgap Power Electronics#American Airlines#United Airlines#Ups
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
Country
China
MotorAuthority

Vinfast unveils 5 EVs at 2022 CES, confirms pricing for first US-bound models

It was only in 2018 that Vinfast arrived on the scene with its first vehicles, a sedan and crossover based on donor BMW platforms. Since then the Vietnamese automaker has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and established a presence in the U.S., with the first two U.S.-bound vehicles, the VF8 (previously VF E35) and VF9 (previously VF E36) crossovers, unveiled last November at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show.
CARS
News 8 WROC

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

LONDON, ENGLAND (AP) — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in […]
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

Northvolt assembles first lithium-ion battery cell

Northvolt says the commissioning of its Ett gigafactory in northern Sweden has led to the assembly of the first battery cell. The supplier maintains the cell is the first to have been fully designed, developed and assembled at a gigafactory by a homegrown European battery company. The first cell of...
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Electric Car Battery Pack Market May See a Big Move | BAK Battery, Samsung, Lithium Energy Japan, Beijing Pride Power

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Electric Car Battery Pack Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BYD, Panasonic, CATL, OptimumNano, LG Chem, GuoXuan, Lishen, PEVE, AESC, Samsung, Lithium Energy Japan, Beijing Pride Power, BAK Battery, WanXiang, Hitachi, ACCUmotive & Boston Power etc.
MARKETS
d1softballnews.com

Batteries, alarm for the price of lithium: “Skyrocketing within a year”

Bottlenecks and more. In fact, according to analysts, mining companies would be unwilling to place significant volumes of raw material on the “spot market” due to the “bottlenecks” caused by supply limits and logistical problems linked to the coronavirus pandemic. limited by slowdowns in lithium carbonate production in Qinghai province, while South Americans active between Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, due to transport difficulties, are hesitant to place additional volumes on the market, i.e. outside long-term contracts, despite the fact that extractions are continuously increasing. The low supply, combined with the optimistic outlook on the demand for batteries, should therefore keep the prices of lithium carbonate high, even compared to those of lithium hydroxide. In this regard, the monthly index elaborated at the beginning of January, Rystad indicated an ex-works price for lithium carbonate for batteries in China of 300,000 yuan a ton, nearly 43% higher than the previous month’s 210,000, and an increase for lithium hydroxide from 192,000 to 290,000 yuan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Livent: EVs And Batteries Are Causing Soaring Lithium Demand

Livent should be on the top of every investor's watchlist. Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM) is a fully integrated lithium provider. The company offers lithium compounds to large battery and electric vehicle companies that have a high need for lithium in their products. Moving forward, renewable energy companies will need lithium to create competitive batteries. Innovative battery makers like QuantumScape (QS) still need lithium for their lithium-metal batteries compared to the industry-standard lithium-ion batteries. QuantumScape's batteries use more lithium than the standard lithium-ion batteries due to a new lithium conducting separator material instead of liquid electrolytes. This is where the benefit of solid state batteries can come in. The commercialization of these products should not be underestimated as it may potentially triple or quintuple existing charging speeds and durations. This would make electric vehicles more accessible than ICE and make electric vehicle proliferation possible for all types of people. I believe Livent can be a strong supplier of lithium to these.
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Revitalizing batteries by bringing 'dead' lithium back to life

Researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University may have found a way to revitalize rechargeable lithium batteries, potentially boosting the range of electric vehicles and battery life in next-gen electronic devices. As lithium batteries cycle, they accumulate little islands of inactive lithium that are...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Waymo and Zeekr Will Create an EV Robotaxi for the US

Waymo and Zeekr are collaborating on an electric robotaxi vehicle, meant to be part of a ride-hailing fleet of Level 4 autonomous vehicles. The concept features four sliding doors and two rows of a seats, along with no traditional controls for a driver. The production vehicle is slated to be...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

Forecasting capacity degradation of lithium metal batteries using a data-driven approach

With the long-term goal to realize carbon neutrality, lithium batteries have acquired a growingly central role in the development of human society. The accurate yet efficient prognosis of battery state of health (SOH) remains vital in ensuring a safe and reliable operation. In addition, as the demand to increase battery energy density continues to grow, the development of novel, high-energy-density battery systems such as lithium metal batteries is of paramount significance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Lithium Prices Point To Rising EV Prices In 2022

Electric vehicle prices could further rise in 2022 as the supply of lithium carbonate, a key ingredient in battery making, struggles to keep up with the sharp rise in demand. What Happened: Benchmark price of lithium carbonate soared to a new high in 2021 and price in China was just over $41,060 a ton, which is more than five times higher than last January and above previous records, Nikkei Asia reported.
INDUSTRY

