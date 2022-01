Jarret Doege has a new home. The former West Virginia quarterback announced on Sunday morning that he will be finishing his eligibility at Western Kentucky. In 2019, Doege transferred from Bowling Green to West Virginia to join newly hired head coach Neal Brown. Doege played three seasons at West Virginia, starting for the entirety of his junior and senior seasons. The Lubbock, Texas, native threw for 6,453 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in 27 career games for the Mountaineers. Doege was second in the Big 12 Conference in passing completions in 2020 and 2021.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO