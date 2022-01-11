ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm reacts to Bulldogs breaking national title drought

By Nikki Chavanelle about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Bryan Bennett / Getty Images

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm congratulated the Bulldogs on Monday night after finally winning the national title. Fromm and the Bulldogs got so close in the 2017 season but he got to witness the drought’s end last night.

“Go Dawgs!!!!” Fromm tweeted. “National Champions!!! Been a long time coming!!! #DawgsOnTop”

The win on Monday night was Georgia’s first national title in 41 seasons, with Stetson Bennett leading the Bulldogs to a 33-18 win over Alabama.

Jake Fromm is now a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, but his Twitter bio still reads, “Quarterback at the University of Georgia.”

Fromm, a native of Warner Robins, Georgia, was a five-star prospect entering college and ranked in the Class of 2017’s top-five quarterbacks. He had an extremely successful career with the Bulldogs. He ended his collegiate career with 8,224 carer passing yards, fourth in Georgia program history; 78 career touchdowns, second-most in school history.

Jake Fromm’s NFL career has already been filled with twists and turns.

Jake Fromm throws first career touchdown pass

It’s been a week to remember for Jake Fromm. On Sunday against the Washington Football Team, Fromm threw his first career NFL touchdown pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton.

After once being perceived as a future NFL star, things haven’t worked out that way for Fromm. However, he’ll always be able to say he threw an NFL touchdown.

As Jake Fromm’s future remains in doubt, so is the future of the Giants’ quarterback position. With a new general manager on the horizon for New York, many are wondering who will be under center for the Giants in 2022.

Daniel Jones will likely be back, but his leash will be extraordinarily short. If they want to swing big, rumors have it that Russell Wilson would be interested in New York. Finally, perhaps Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral will interest the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Giants are planning on bringing back both Jones and coach Joe Judge.

On3’s Stephen Samra contributed to this report.

