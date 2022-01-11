ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Farlinger named to vice president post at Alliant

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayuri Farlinger has been named vice president of customer and community engagement at Alliant Energy effective Jan. 1. With this announcement, over one third of Alliant Energy’s senior executive officers are now female, said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company and senior vice president of...

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

State
Iowa State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets

Family farmers like me have been calling for years for aggressive federal action to break up monopolies and make markets more fair. We know what happens when a handful of companies control livestock and meatpacking markets: farmers earn a shrinking share of the food dollar, farm income declines, and meatpackers earn huge profits. Meatpacking corporations […] The post Hold Biden administration to its promises for fairer ag markets appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE

