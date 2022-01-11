Farlinger named to vice president post at Alliant

PeaceHealth recently announced that Sarah Ness is serving as its new executive vice president of people and culture at PeaceHealth’s system office in Vancouver, Washington. An accomplished executive leader with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, Ness has spent most of her professional career dedicated to PeaceHealth. With a deep understanding of PeaceHealth’s Mission, she has successfully filled multiple key leadership roles including chief of staff, system vice president of marketing and consumer analytics and system director of strategic communications and engagement. Providing oversight for Human Resources, Patient Experience, Marketing and Communications, and governance, Ness will foster stronger connectivity across these core functions as PeaceHealth strives to be a person-first, community-centered organization, delivering greater value to people and health justice for communities.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO