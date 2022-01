If you think self-driving cars are scary and have a lot of kinks to work out, then this will freak you out: goldfish that can drive. A goldfish in a tiny robotic vehicle is proving that animals from different environments can still find their way around when you take them out of their comfortable habitats. A team of researchers in Israel (Ben-Gurion University) successfully taught a goldfish to navigate in a car on land.

