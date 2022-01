Welcome to another episode of Atlanta Franchise Today with host Leslie Kuban, expert franchise consultant and owner of FranNet Atlanta. Atlanta Franchise Today is dedicated to bringing entrepreneurs and business owners the best practices and tips for their franchise goals. Buying a franchise business that is already up and running can be a great way to enter business ownership. On today’s episode, Leslie sits down with Drew Salapka, owner of 360° Painting of North Georgia. Salapka enjoyed a great career as a hospitality sales executive and general manager. Buying an existing business in the home services industry was his pathway into business ownership, and today we’re going to learn about his journey.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO