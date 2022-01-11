ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanna Race? Two Moose Join Colorado Woman On The Mountain

By A.J.
 6 days ago
Well, you certainly don't see this every day. We've had our fair share of moose encounters in Colorado over the year but I don't I've seen one quite as bizarre, scary, or honestly pretty funny. Not one but two moose were captured racing down a mountain...

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

