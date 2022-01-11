ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Expeditions: Rome - Caeso: Companion Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the latest trailer for Expeditions: Rome and meet Caeso...

www.ign.com

Twinfinite

Expeditions: Rome Gets New Trailer Introducing Caeso Quinctius Aquilinus

Today THQ Nordic and Logic Artists released another trailer of their upcoming turn-based tactical RPG Expeditions: Rome. The new trailer focuses on introducing one of the playable characters of the game, the centurion aeso Quinctius Aquilinus. You can check it out below. You can also see the previous trailer focusing...
VIDEO GAMES
justpushstart.com

Terraforming Mars Ares Expedition Review

Terraforming Mars Ares Expedition is the brand new engine building card game from publishers FryxGames and Stronghold Games. Designed by Sydney Engelstein, Jacob Fryxelius and Nick Little, the game sees 1 – 4 players once again go to Mars, with the objective of terraforming the planet. Described solely as a card game, gamers may be confused how the original TM title wasn’t a card game also. With streamlined elements, oceans, temperature and oxygen are still the objectives. So, is this just more of the same? Let’s find out!
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Expeditions: Rome Bestia Trailer Introduces the Brutal Gladiator

THQ Nordic and Logic Artists have released a new Expeditions: Rome Bestia trailer, focusing on the brutal gladiator Bestia Tabat. Bestia is one of the historical RPG’s 6 companion characters. He is an African slave that was sold to the gladiator pits due to his ferocious combat prowess. After a long and successful career, Bestia earned his freedom. However, his lust for combat can’t be satisfied by living an ordinary life, and now he sells his services fighting Rome’s enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Upcoming ARPG Torchlight: Infinite Enters Closed Beta

Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to participate...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Torchic. This Pokedex page covers how to get Torchic, Torchic's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
travelweekly.com

Disney closes Expedition Everest coaster for refurbishment

If you're looking for the Yeti, don't go to Orlando. At least not until April. Expedition Everest -- Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, a popular roller coaster in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, closed on Tuesday for refurbishment. The attraction's reopening is planned for mid-April, according to Disney. On the...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and what new features to expect

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Independent

‘Rainbow Six Extraction’: Release date, pre-order guide and how to try it for free

Rainbow Six Siege has become one of the most popular tactical shooters in the competitive gaming space and it’s easy to see why. With its intense five versus five firefights and elaborate maps, Ubisoft Montreal’s 2015 release found new life in the e-sports realm and became something of a sleeper hit.That’s why when Rainbow Six Extraction was announced in June 2019 with the working title “Quarantine” (it’s not hard to guess why they might have changed that), it was seen as a step in a different direction.Rather than focus on the competitive aspects of Siege, Rainbow Six Extraction is a...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spirit Jellyfish Ashes

Spirit ashes. Summons a spirit jellyfish. Floating phantom that illuminates its surroundings. Seemingly the lingering spirit of a young girl on an eternal search for her sister, with whom she'd promised to see the stars. The Spirit Jellyfish Ashes summons a large and sturdy jellyfish to assist you with a...
VIDEO GAMES
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2022

Disney World sometimes closes rides, attractions, and restaurants for changes and scheduled maintenance. We keep track of the refurbishments schedule and let you know every week what’s going to be closed in the parks and hotels. But now that a new year isn’t too far away (first of all, how did that happen so fast??) we’re taking a look at everything that’s going to be closed in Disney World in 2022. Some of these closures are on the calendar already, and others have just been announced as happening sometime in the year. It’s a LONG list, so buckle up!
TRAVEL
BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
IGN

Hatching: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for the Upcoming Movie

Check out the terrifying trailer for Hatching, an upcoming movie about Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. Hatching premieres in Sundance virtually on January 22, 2022 and arrives in theaters and on digital/VOD April 29, 2022 from IFC Midnight.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max, Amazon and Sky Shows to Light Up Berlin Fest’s TV Lineup

New drama series from HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Sky U.K. will have their world premieres in Berlin next month as part of the Berlinale Series program, the television sidebar of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. Lust, a Swedish drama from HBO Nordic featuring The Bridge star Sofia Helin, Sky U.K.’s supernatural crime mystery The Rising, starring up-and-coming Danish actress Clara Rugaard, and Amazon’s Iosi, el espía arrepentido (Yosi, the Regretful Spy), an Argentinean thriller from director-turned-showrunner Daniel Burman (Family Law), have all been picked for the 2022 Berlinale Series lineup. The Shift, a Danish workplace drama from An Education director...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
thekingdominsider.com

Expedition Everest Officially Closed…When Will It Reopen?

Animal Kingdom Park-goers may now notice that the exciting and high-speed attraction, Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, is now closed, leading many to wonder when it will reopen. On this Walt Disney World roller coaster, many guests get an extreme thrill out of careening through icy Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the clutches of the mythic Yeti. Those visiting Animal Kingdom in the near future may be a bit disappointed to find out that the attraction is now closed for routine maintenance from January 4 through mid-April 2022.
TRAVEL
seatrade-cruise.com

Coral Expeditions cancels more cruises

‘Coastal Treks of Tasmania,’ due to depart Hobart on January 17, and ‘Across the Top of Australia,’ due to depart Cairns on January 20, are victims of the coronavirus pandemic. As reported here, Coral Discoverer had to return to Hobart after leaving January 1 for a ‘Circumnavigation...
ECONOMY
Earth & Sky

Shackleton expedition to magnetic south pole

On today’s date in 1909, three members of an Ernest Shackleton expedition to Antarctica – Edgeworth David, Douglas Mawson and Alistair Mackay – raised a British flag and took a photograph to commemorate the moment they thought they’d reached Earth’s magnetic south pole. They’d left McMurdo Sound, at the sea edge of the Antarctic continent, four months earlier.
SCIENCE

