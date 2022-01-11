ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forever Skies Teaser Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForever Skies is a first-person action survival sci-fi game coming to early access on PC...

www.ign.com

BGR.com

A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA considers it a potentially hazardous asteroid because of its size, and how close it flies close to the planet.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Bethesda Releases Epic The Elder Scrolls Online Cinematic Teaser Trailer

Later this month, Bethesda will reveal "a brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure" for The Elder Scrolls Online. To build anticipation for the big reveal, the studio has dropped an all-new cinematic trailer, showcasing some stunning locations, and a number of hints about the future. The cinematic trailer doesn't offer fans any specific details on the game's new expansion, but there are plenty of elements that should keep them guessing over the next few weeks. The official reveal is set for January 27th at 12 p.m. PT on Bethesda's official Twitch channel, which readers can find right here.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Final Trailer for JACKASS FOREVER Brings the Hilarious Pain

The Jackass gang have come back together one more time to bring us one more film with Jackass Forever, and today we have the final trailer for you to watch! That trailer brings the hilarious pain that we’ve all enjoyed watching these guys put themselves through over the years!
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Watch Netflix’s ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Teaser Trailer Starring

Netflix Series All of Us Are Dead is a story about students trapped in a school amid a zombie virus outbreak who later join hands to fight for survival. The newly released teaser trailer and stills encapsulate the spine-chilling suspense that ensues. The teaser trailer vividly outlines the mayhem that...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Disaster#Early Access#Forever Skies
IGN

Hatching: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for the Upcoming Movie

Check out the terrifying trailer for Hatching, an upcoming movie about Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who is desperate to please her mother, a woman obsessed with presenting the image of a perfect family. Hatching premieres in Sundance virtually on January 22, 2022 and arrives in theaters and on digital/VOD April 29, 2022 from IFC Midnight.
MOVIES
IGN

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Movestyle Teaser Trailer

Here's a look at some skateboarding, BMX, and inline skating gameplay in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. The new Bomb Rush Cyberfunk move-style teaser trailer gives us an idea of how important movement is in the upcoming game. Not only will you look incredibly cool pulling off these stylish moves, you can also find secrets by earning more points and maintaining combos. Start your own cypher and stake your claim in a huge metropolis in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk's alternate future. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is developed by Team Reptile. Its release date is TBC.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Movestyle Teaser Trailer Confirms Skateboards and BMX Bikes

Team Reptile has shared a new Bomb Rush Cyberfunk movestyle teaser trailer, revealing skateboards and BMX bikes will be available in-game alongside its signature skating. “As you know BRC is a game about the street,” said game director Dion Koster. “Wherever you are from, chances are you grew up going out to the local skatepark, scratching your name on the bins at school or hanging out at the mall, dancing, before heading back home to do some extreme tricks in your favorite video game. Maybe it got you to the point that you are now hitting up the big spots in your own way! Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a big street culture symphony of these feelings. In that spirit I have decided to include skateboarding, BMX and inline skating in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
