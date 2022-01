We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?. I have a 42in chest, which normally translates to a UK Large size, although sometimes an XL is needed. I was originally sent an Inesis Men’s Golf Winter Sleeveless Padded Jacket in L, but it was too tight, as Inesis size a Large at 39-41 inches. However an XL (although stated as for a 43-44 inch chest) did the trick perfectly. Their website says that 77% found the jacket “sizes as expected”; of the remainder, more found it smaller than expected, rather than larger (by 56 to 40).

