ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

In depth: How Digiday reporters are mapping the metaverse

By Kayleigh Barber
Digiday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo many, the metaverse might feel like an obscure, perhaps mysterious, part of the internet that’s exclusive to gamers, NFT collectors and over zealous tech CEOs. However, as the metaverse develops, the truth is that it has the potential to reshape the entirety of the online world in ways a lot...

digiday.com

Comments / 0

Related
worth.com

The Metaverse Explained: What Is It and How Do I Invest in It?

The word “Meta” for many of us over the age of 40 first became recognized with the announcement of Facebook changing their name to Meta. Many thought it was to escape the bad publicity it was receiving at the time. That might be true from a timing aspect, however, the name change is a lot more reflective of where the world is going or where their focus is. Over the last five months, if you’ve turned on any financial news show, you might have heard someone mention “the metaverse.” For the last couple years prior to Facebook changing its name, I have been reading up on this concept and basically dismissing it—not really looking at the practical use of it, just basically pondering, “How could people live their lives in an alternative reality?” However, in the last five months, I have done a lot of reading on this subject and spoken with many that understand the applications of it a lot better than I do and how it could be used in the “real world.” I no longer dismiss it; rather, I now embrace it!
INTERNET
AFP

Suit says Google, Facebook chiefs OK'd market pact

Top bosses of Google and Facebook were directly involved in approving an allegedly illegal 2018 deal to cement their dominance of the online advertising market, US court documents revealed Friday. The US government filed its blockbuster lawsuit in October of last year, accusing Google of maintaining an "illegal monopoly" in online search and advertising. 
TECHNOLOGY
Investor's Business Daily

How Will The Metaverse Reshape Retail?

The metaverse is the new tech darling as companies look to harness the next-generation of the internet to connect with their customers and grow their bottom line. Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell Global, discusses his company's new AR platform and how technology like augmented reality is reshaping the retail space.
RETAIL
eMarketer

How the metaverse is influencing 2022’s tech trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Join us to watch Yory Wurmser, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence, discuss the latest tech trends from our recently released report, Tech Trends to Watch in 2022. We identified five trends that will influence investments and innovation this year, including the metaverse, emerging privacy regulations, space-based internet, ethical AI, and voice assistants. You can find out more about these trends by tuning into our Meet the Analyst Webinar, Tech Trends for 2022, on January 13.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Virtual Goods#Currency#Nft#Digiday Esports#The Digiday Podcast
Digiday

How brands are leveraging the power of ACR data on the open web

In the U.S. alone, the collective number of hours spent watching television in 2021 was 59.3 billion. It’s a massive number as well as a clear illustration of the ways habits have transformed in recent years. Amid global lockdowns and quarantines, consumers have been spending more time in their...
INTERNET
Hypebae

How People Are Perfecting Their Dating Skills in the Metaverse

If you’re not the best at online dating, your ideal introverted solution just became available with virtual reality. COVID-19 restrictions like quarantine have left some socially inept. Even those who were previously extroverted now struggle with engaging conversation. Dating coach Grace Lee specializes in helping people “fall in love...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hbr.org

How Brands Can Enter the Metaverse

There are quite a few people who believe that the latest paradigm shift for the internet is already well underway: the metaverse, they say, is almost here. When companies investing in a space and the media declare a moment, it’s reasonable to take a beat and see whether the reality can live up to the hype. But, if this is the “meta” moment — that is, if it offers something that people really want — it is safe to assume that a lot of companies are wondering what the metaverse really is and whether they should be a part of it. For brands thinking about how to navigate this new frontier, even knowing where to start can be daunting.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
lifewire.com

How the Metaverse Could Worsen the Digital Divide

The metaverse has caught everyone's imagination, but despite promises of bringing us closer together, digital experts believe it could further segregate the haves from the have-nots. Companies everywhere are scampering to get a piece of the metaverse, ever since Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to use the might of his popular...
INTERNET
liveinsurancenews.com

The Metaverse and Insurance: How Will it Work?

Style="font-weight: 400;font-size: 14pt">In tech circles, you may have heard whispers of the mysterious-sounding “Metaverse.” Facebook unveiled its plan to go “Meta” in October 2021, but there are swirling uncertainties as to the actual features and implementation of this new technology, which promises a level of virtual reality and interconnectability that was previously unimaginable.
TECHNOLOGY
igeeksblog.com

How to turn on dark mode in Google Maps on iPhone

Dark mode has become increasingly popular over the last few years primarily because it offers increased readability and lower eye strain. Google Maps is one such app where dark mode is in full effect, and many people want to try it out but do not know how to. If you...
CELL PHONES
techacrobat.com

As per reports, Apple is not interested in Metaverse for its Headsets

According to recent reports, California-based Cupertino giant is not likely to join Meta, formerly Facebook, and other technology firms in their metaverse push. Rather Apple’s recent “mixed reality” headset is going to be geared towards a brief period of time content consumption, communication, and gaming. As per...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

How The Metaverse's Emergence is Tied to Blockchain Development

These days, the internet is all abuzz about Web3 and the metaverse. From being seen as the future of the internet itself to early theories about its potential impact on the rest of the world, Web3 and the metaverse are certainly having their moment. Even Facebook has changed its parent...
INTERNET
The Drum

How gaming created the language of the metaverse

The visual language and social rules of metaverse interaction have been defined by gaming. As part of The Drum’s Metaverse Deep Dive, we look at how the lessons learned along the way are informing how marketers will reach consumers. The metaverse doesn’t exist (yet). Despite this, 42% of the...
VIDEO GAMES
howtogeek.com

How to Avoid Highways on Google Maps

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Are you heading somewhere and would prefer...
CELL PHONES
CBS Minnesota

What Is ‘Wordle’? And Why Is It So Popular?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chances are you have seen colorful boxes popping up all over your social media feeds in people’s tweets and Facebook posts. They’re the answer boxes from a new internet sensation called “Wordle.” The rules are straightforward. Users try to guess the five-letter word of the day. They get six attempts. Green signifies a correct letter and location, while yellow means correct letter in the wrong spot. Once finished, users are encouraged to share their results. “I enjoy it. I think it’s fun,” said Aaron Frankl. “It’s just a really quick thing to do every day.” Scott Kinney finished Monday’s...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy