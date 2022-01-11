In depth: How Digiday reporters are mapping the metaverse

The word “Meta” for many of us over the age of 40 first became recognized with the announcement of Facebook changing their name to Meta. Many thought it was to escape the bad publicity it was receiving at the time. That might be true from a timing aspect, however, the name change is a lot more reflective of where the world is going or where their focus is. Over the last five months, if you’ve turned on any financial news show, you might have heard someone mention “the metaverse.” For the last couple years prior to Facebook changing its name, I have been reading up on this concept and basically dismissing it—not really looking at the practical use of it, just basically pondering, “How could people live their lives in an alternative reality?” However, in the last five months, I have done a lot of reading on this subject and spoken with many that understand the applications of it a lot better than I do and how it could be used in the “real world.” I no longer dismiss it; rather, I now embrace it!

