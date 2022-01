UNIVERSITY NEWS | Citlali Soriano Cruz was born in Mexico City and immigrated to California in 2001. She volunteers regularly at her parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Compton. She has no formal college education and never in her wildest dreams did she image that she would be attending LMU. “This is a wonderful opportunity that I never thought I would have. I literally never imagined myself setting foot at a university, especially in the United States,” said Cruz. “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be studying and taking courses at LMU.”

