Gunna Wants "All The Money"

By Alex Zidel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta rapper Gunna is reeling us back in with the deluxe edition of his new studio album, DS4EVER, which came out on Tuesday morning (January 11). With four new songs on the tracklist, Gunna reloads the final installment in his Drip Season mixtape...

Gunna Explains His Beef With Freddie Gibbs

Gunna made an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday morning (January 14) and explained the origins of his feud against Freddie Gibbs, explaining that the rapper allegedly contacted his manager after sneak-dissing him on Twitter to make a song together. Ahead of the release of his new studio album,...
Gunna Album Drip Season 4

Gunna, formerly known as Sergio Giovanni Kitchens, is an American rap artist, was born on June 14th, 1993 in College Park, Georgia. He was interested in music since the beginning, making music since the age of 15. His love for arts brought him to North Springs Charter School of Arts...
Video: Gunna “Living Wild”

Gunna battles a health scare in the latest music video off his DS4EVER mixtape. Inspired by his recent recovery of pneumonia, the Spike Jordan-directed clip centers the rapper undergoing treatment in the hospital and performing the emotion record outside in the rain. The video also features cameos from Lil Meech and Keith Sweat.
Gunna Says Freddie Gibbs Wanted to Do a Collab Song After Freddie Called Him a Snitch

In what has been one of the strangest hip-hop beefs in a while, the Gunna vs. Freddie Gibbs situation continues to be addressed. On Friday (Jan. 14), Gunna appeared on The Breakfast Club and was asked about the situation with Gibbs, which popped off on Twitter a day before the release of the YSL rapper's new album, DS4EVER. "It came out the blue," Gunna admitted about the beef. "I was rapping and his name came up. I had to let him know before it came out, 'cause I aint really on no sucker time. I'm really, like, trying to address everything and every situation before anything happen. So you already know, I knew where he stood at before anything, off top. He a man, and he gon' let you know. 'I got a problem with you, or I don't got a problem with you.' That's it. That's really what it was. You said what you said and I said what I said."
Gunna Likes "Alotta Cake"

Gunna's DS4EVER has been getting a lot of attention since it arrived on Friday, January 7th. From 21 Savage's feature on "thought i was playing" to the Atlanta native's steamy duet with his rumoured fling Chloe Bailey, the 19-track project has a lot to offer. On the album's seventh song,...
Gunna "DS4EVER" Review

Atlanta rapper Gunna just wants to vibe, that much has become obvious. With his latest studio album, DS4EVER, the 28-year-old "drip" aficionado completes his revered mixtape series with the fourth installment, which encompasses Gunna's evolution into a trap music mastermind, and reminds us that he is all about using music to dictate a feeling.
