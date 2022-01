Surfshark has announced the launch of its new privacy tool that can help prevent users' personal information from being stored and sold by data brokers. Data brokerage firms currently own data on hundreds of millions of consumers with some of the top names in the industry boasting up to 1,500 data points per consumer. In addition to contact credentials such as a user's phone number and home address, the information they collect can also include details on a person's ethnicity, religion, marital status, hobbies, media usage, purchase and search history or even their political affiliation.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO