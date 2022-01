The U.S. plans to ship 1 billion rapid at-home test kits to Americans, President Joe Biden said during a Jan. 13 update on the nation's COVID-19 response efforts. 1. One billion COVID-19 tests: The U.S. is set to roll out a website next week where Americans can request free at-home tests and have them shipped directly to their homes, President Biden said. In December, the administration first announced it was planning to distribute 500 million free tests to the public. Now, those plans include an additional 500 million tests. The government will also continue to work with retailers to increase test kit availability, the president said. The nation's testing capacity has grown from 50 million a month in September to 300 million.

