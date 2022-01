Zonda announced the acquisition of Alpha Vision, a premier technology provider of interactive floor plans, digital site maps, 3D and virtual reality home renderings, and sales engagement software for the home building and real estate industry. The move is one of many in a synergistic strategy that positions Zonda as a cornerstone in the industry. Alpha Vision complements Zonda’s recent acquisitions of Canadian-based companies Urban Analytics (now Zonda Urban) and BuzzBuzzHome. These integral investments complement Zonda’s proprietary data and platforms to provide an all-encompassing suite of services and products to the new home building industry.

