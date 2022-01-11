Borussia Dortmund Schedule Contract Renewal Talks With Erling Haaland's Representatives Amid Man City Interest

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the former Red Bull Salzburg star, whose £64 million release clause at Dortmund gets activated in the summer - which is surely going to spark a bidding war for one of the most clinical finishers across Europe.

After their failure to land Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill Sergio Aguero's shoes, Pep Guardiola's side have played their cards to perfection and could go at least 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are reportedly very keen to add the Leeds-born forward to their ranks in the summer, and will have financial plans in place to challenge Real Madrid - who are currently understood to be leading the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

According to German tabloid newspaper Bild, whose information has been translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, Dortmund have scheduled meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the attacker's future in Germany next week.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

Though Real Madrid have been named as the leading contenders in the chase for Haaland's services, Manchester City are planning to conduct meetings with the striker's representatives in the coming months to discuss a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona's chances of truly being in the race for Haaland's services amid a financial crisis at the Camp Nou have come into question, and though Bayern Munich and PSG will also be interested, Manchester City could be confident of providing a 'more enticing proposition' to the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

While Manchester United hold an interest in signing the star forward, there are doubts about whether Haaland would be keen on a move to Old Trafford during what is clearly a period a transition at the club, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick already under pressure just over a month into his reign.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who has emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra