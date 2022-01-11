ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Borussia Dortmund Schedule Contract Renewal Talks With Erling Haaland's Representatives Amid Man City Interest

By Vayam Lahoti
 6 days ago
Manchester City have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the former Red Bull Salzburg star, whose £64 million release clause at Dortmund gets activated in the summer - which is surely going to spark a bidding war for one of the most clinical finishers across Europe.

After their failure to land Harry Kane from Tottenham to fill Sergio Aguero's shoes, Pep Guardiola's side have played their cards to perfection and could go at least 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Sky Blues are reportedly very keen to add the Leeds-born forward to their ranks in the summer, and will have financial plans in place to challenge Real Madrid - who are currently understood to be leading the race for the 21-year-old's signature.

According to German tabloid newspaper Bild, whose information has been translated and relayed by Inside Futbol, Dortmund have scheduled meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the attacker's future in Germany next week.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

Though Real Madrid have been named as the leading contenders in the chase for Haaland's services, Manchester City are planning to conduct meetings with the striker's representatives in the coming months to discuss a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona's chances of truly being in the race for Haaland's services amid a financial crisis at the Camp Nou have come into question, and though Bayern Munich and PSG will also be interested, Manchester City could be confident of providing a 'more enticing proposition' to the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

While Manchester United hold an interest in signing the star forward, there are doubts about whether Haaland would be keen on a move to Old Trafford during what is clearly a period a transition at the club, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick already under pressure just over a month into his reign.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for Haaland, who has emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Dortmund in 2020.

Related
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Borussia Dortmund 5-1 Freiburg: Erling Haaland scores twice as hosts close gap to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund closed the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to three points on Friday as Erling Haaland scored twice to propel them to a 5-1 win over Freiburg. Belgium international right-back Thomas Meunier sent Dortmund on their way with two goals from corners in the opening half-hour as the usually well-organised Freiburg defence seemed lost at a stadium where the club last won 21 years ago.
SOCCER
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Harry Kane
FanSided

Erling Haaland, Thomas Meunier score braces as Borussia Dortmund thrash SC Freiburg

Erling Haaland and Thomas Meunier scored two goals each as Borussia Dortmund claimed a comprehensive 5-1 win over SC Freiburg to move to within three points of Bayern Munich. Borussia Dortmund played some of their best football of the season so far en route to a 5-1 win over a hapless Freiburg side on Friday evening. Goals from Thomas Meunier (x2), Erling Haaland (x2) and Mahmoud Dahoud sealed an emphatic win for Marco Rose’s side as they issued a reminder to Bayern Munich that the Bundesliga title race is far from over.
SOCCER
FanSided

How Dortmund’s pressure may help Real Madrid sign Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have eyes on both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, and while some outlets have tried to say that Haaland is not as big of a priority, the reality is that Mbappe and Haaland are 1a and 1b to Real, respectively. If Florentino Perez wants Mbappe more, it is only because there is just about no competition for the PSG star. Because above all else, the ambitious president wants both Galacticos at the Bernabeu in 2022.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Borussia Dortmund report: Erling Haaland to cost suitors almost £300 million

Any club wanting to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund will have to set aside the best part of £300 million, according to reports. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both said to be in the race for the Norwegian sharpshooter's signature. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
SOCCER
SPORTbible

Erling Haaland Keeps It Real With Honest Interview About His Borussia Dortmund Future

Erling Haaland has claimed that Borussia Dortmund are pushing for him to “make a decision” on his future, despite all that he wants to do is to “play football.”. The 21-year-old prolific Norwegian striker is one of Europe’s most sought-after talents and has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City.
SOCCER
CityXtra

Man City Place Erling Haaland 'On Top' of Transfer Shortlist - Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Lure Star Striker to Spain This Summer

Erling Haaland’s future continues to remain the biggest topic of conversation in world football, with a cluster of top European clubs set to line up to stake their respective claims in signing the Norway international. With the 21-year old publicly revealing last week that Borussia Dortmund are ‘pushing’ him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Erling Haaland says ‘things will happen now’ amid Dortmund pressure on future

Erling Haaland has hinted he could decide his next move in the coming weeks, and accused Borussia Dortmund of putting pressure on him to make a decision. In a revealing post-game interview with Jan Åge Fjortoft for Norwegian TV channel Viaplay, Haaland indicated that pressure from within the club means that “things will happen now,” rather than in the summer, with regard to his future.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland puts Manchester United, City, Barcelona and Real Madrid on high alert after admitting Borussia Dortmund are 'pressuring' him to make a decision over his future very soon

Erling Haaland has put Premier League clubs on alert after revealing Borussia Dortmund are pushing him to make a decision over his future. The Norwegian, who has long been a target for both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and Barcelona, admitted 'things will start to happen now' as Dortmund have made clear to him he has to decide his future.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
