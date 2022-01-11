ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study discovers genetic pathways to understand obesity

Cover picture for the articleLondon [UK], January 11 (ANI): A new study has helped to shine light on the genetic pathways underlying obesity which could help develop more personalised ways to help people maintain a healthy weight. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Metabolites'. The work is the largest...

A new study has helped to shine light on the genetic pathways underlying obesity. The findings could help researchers to develop more personalized weight management plans. The work is the largest study of its kind looking at genomics and levels of metabolites, the molecules produced when the body breaks down food. It reports 74 previously unknown genomic regions that influence how people's bodies break down food into energy.
