‘Hell or High Water’ TV Series Adaptation in Development at Fox

Cadillac News
 5 days ago

‘Hell or High Water’ TV...

www.cadillacnews.com

Chicot County News

Video game, comic, and book adaptations: These are the 10 most anticipated series of 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the production of many series and delayed the premiere of others. However, it seems 2022 will be back on form with a number of fantastic TV productions. We already want to see if Anthony Bridgerton will marry for love or money, or who superhero Ms. Marvel will be facing next in the Marvel series. Keep reading to find out some of the most anticipated series of 2022.
mxdwn.com

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu Series Adaptation ‘The Devil In The White City’

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) is currently in negotiations to star in a Hulu series adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson (The Splendid and the Vile) titled The Devil in the White City, according to Deadline. The streamer first announced its development of this series in 2019, and previously said that Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic) and Martin Scorsese (The Wolf of Wall Street) would also be attached.
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
#Hell Or High Water#Stranger Things#Fox
c21media.net

Fox orders local adaptation of BBC mockumentary series This Country

US broadcaster Fox has ordered a local adaptation of the BBC in the UK’s documentary-style comedy format This Country. Titled Welcome to Flatch, Fox’s adaptation is a half-hour single-cam mockumentary series that follows a documentary crew as they set out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town.
NewsTimes

‘Kindred’ TV Adaptation Ordered to Series at FX

FX has ordered to series its TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s novel “Kindred” from Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Darren Aronofsky and “The Americans” creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. A first-look photo of the show (pictured above) has also been released. Picked up as a pilot...
GeekTyrant

FX Is Developing a Series Adaptation of the "Genre-Breaking" Sci-Fi Novel KINDRED

FX is developing a series adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential 1979 novel Kindred, and newcomer Mallori Johnson is set to star. The network has made a full series order, and it comes from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen) and producers Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans), and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon).
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
spoilertv.com

Real Steel - Series Adaptation In Development At Disney+

Disney+ is developing a series based on the 2011 movie that starred Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by Shawn Levy, followed an-boxer and father, played by Jackman, and son, played by Dakota Goyo, as they reconcile years of distance and discover an obsolete junkyard sparring robot who just might be more than it seems.
Tennessee Tribune

Fox Series Gets Cable Deal

NASHVILLE, TN — The Fox series “9-1-1” starring Angela Bassett has become one of that network’s prime hits. It’s spawned a spin-off and now fans who may have missed the earlier episodes can catch them on cable. USA Network has nabbed the rights to the show following an agreement between NBCUniversal Television and Streaming and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.
Cadillac News

Fox Sets ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Premiere Date — Watch a New Trailer (VIDEO)

If you can’t get enough of Fox’s new single-cam comedy Welcome to Flatch after the series premiere, you’re in luck: You won’t have to wait long to see more. The network has announced that the series from Jenny Bicks and Paul Feig will premiere on Thursday, March 17, at 9:30/8:30c. Furthermore, the first seven episodes of the series will drop across non-linear platforms, including Hulu, Fox Now, and On Demand at 12:01 a.m. that same day. Plus, watch a new trailer below.
Primetimer

Disney+ developing a Real Steel adaptation

The potential series, from Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, is based on the 2011 Hugh Jackman film of the same name that took place in the not too distant future in which human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots. Based on the short story Steel by Richard Matheson, Real Steel starred Jackman as a former boxer who, along with his estranged son, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion. The project is in its early stages, so it's unclear if how much it'll adhere to the film.
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘Pivoting’: TV Review

Technically, all of us go through life knowing it could end at any second — that nothing can guarantee any one of us more time on this planet, and that putting off our dreams is therefore always a bit of a gamble. Still, most of us need occasional reminders of this fact, whether in the form of New Year’s resolutions or milestone life events. In Pivoting, it comes as the death of a 30something named Coleen. “Someday is now,” a mourner points out. “We have to live our best lives, now.” But deciding to do something isn’t the same as actually...
TVLine

One of Us Is Lying Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock, With New Showrunner

Peacock is sticking by its liars, renewing the teen mystery drama One of Us Is Lying for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed. Additionally, Erica Saleh, who penned the pilot and served as an executive producer, will replace Darío Madrona as showrunner for Season 2. (Madrona will remain an EP.) Based on Karen M. McManus’ book of the same name, Season 1 explored what happened when five high schoolers walked into detention and only four made it out alive. The suspects eyed for the death of classmate Simon (Wayne‘s Mark McKenna) included the brain, Bronwyn (The Purge‘s Marianly Tejada); the criminal, Nate...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TVLine

Ratings: Ghosts Eyes New Audience High, Call Me Kat and Pivoting Go Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon (with 7.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating) and Ghosts (6.3 mil/0.6) are both on track for new season highs in audience (pending Nielsen finals). United States of Al (5.3 mil/0.5), B Positive (4.8 mil/0.5) and Bull (4.4 mil/0.4) were all steady. Fox’s Joe Millionaire (1.6 mil/0.3) dipped from its premiere. Following Sunday’s NFL-boosted season opener, Call Me Kat (1.5 mil/0.3) fell to series lows, while Pivoting‘s second episode drew… 990K and a 0.2. The CW’s Walker returned to 994,000 total viewers — its second-largest audience of the young season —...
The Hollywood Reporter

Peak TV Update: Scripted Series Volume Hits All-Time High in 2021

A downturn in the number of scripted series in 2020 turned out not to be the start of a trend. The number of scripted series available in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to FX’s annual count of shows across streaming, cable and broadcast outlets. The year featured 559 English-language scripted shows — a 13 percent jump from 2020 (when there were 496 series) and 5 percent higher than the previous peak of Peak TV, 532 shows in 2019. In raw numbers, the year-to-year growth of 63 series is the most since FX’s research team started tracking the...
Collider

'BioShock' Creator Ken Levine's Next Game Is Reportedly in Development Hell

Eight years have passed since the development of BioShock’s creator Ken Levine’s new game began but, unfortunately, it appears like fans will not be seeing any results any time soon. This years-long delay for a game that had its original expected release date for Autumn 2017 is, according to several Ghost Story Games employees, to be blamed on the studio’s creative director and co-founder, Levine.
