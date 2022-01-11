ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UNO counterterrorism experts find surprises in Capitol riot arrest data

By Steve Liewer World-Herald Staff Writer
sunnysidesun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has caused a “sea change” in how the federal government views the threat of domestic extremists, say researchers affiliated with the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s counterterrorism center. And analysis of the 700-plus people arrested in connection...

www.sunnysidesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rabbi Capitol rioter asks to pay $50 to avoid jail and calls arrest ‘modern-day version of tar and feathering’

A Messianic rabbi who is among the hundreds charged in the Capitol riot has argued that he should be allowed to pay a fine of $50 (£36) and not be sent to jail.Rabbi Michael Stepakoff, who took a selfie wearing a MAGA cap inside the Capitol building on the day of the riot, made the argument through his defence lawyer ahead of his sentencing next week, reported Business Insider.Mr Stepakoff’s defence lawyer Marina Medvin made the argument in a court filing where she accused the Justice Department of making “public shaming” webpages for the riot defendants.It is a “modern-day version...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WOKV

More Floridians arrested with ties to the Capitol riot than any other state

FLORIDA — In total, at least 705 people were arrested in connection to the January 6th insurrection with 76 suspects living in Florida. According to researchers at George Washington University, out of the 45 states impacted Florida holds the highest number of arrests. The other large cases came from Pennsylvania and Texas with 63 arrests each.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uno#Counterterrorism Center#Education Center#Ncite#The Proud Boys
Journal Record

Echoes of Capitol riot linger here

The events of Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., still reverberate throughout the state of Oklahoma, more than 1,000 miles away and a year later. While the state’s Republican leadership continues to express support for former President Donald J. Trump, his controversial departure from office threatens to alter Oklahoma’s political power in Congress.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox5ny.com

Capitol Riot: Florida leads country with most arrests one year later

TAMPA, Fla. - It's been exactly one year since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol hours after his speech criticizing the election results. Multiple people died and four Capitol officers took their own lives in the days and months after the attack. Since then, over 700 people...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Dallas Weekly

The Capitol Hill Riots: A Retrospect

In the wake of the Capitol Hill Riots anniversary, what impact have these events had and what more can we expect to take place?. On January 6, 2021, at 10:58 am, members of right-wing militia organization The Proud Boys were first seen heading towards Capitol Hill to support former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to BBC. At 1:45 pm, protestors went past Capitol Hill officers on the west steps and soon after, it was reported that there was a riot taking place. Rioters went through the halls of Capitol Hill, raiding the offices of senators and congressmen. Tear gas was released, causing lawmakers to wear gas masks for protection. The event continued to escalate, with one protestor, Ashli Babbit being killed in a standoff along with three other protestors. This eventually spiraled into hours of violence that did not stop for hours. Trump ultimately posted a video to Twitter asking protestors to “go home,” at 4:17 pm. Finally, at 8 pm, Senators could return to the session to confirm Electoral College votes, according to ABC news.
PROTESTS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Capitol intelligence failed to forecast riots

WASHINGTON – Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The...
PROTESTS
blackchronicle.com

Man arrested for assault at Capitol riot now eyes Texas House run

FORESTBURG, Texas — One year after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. Department of Justice has arrested more than 725 people for their participation — including almost three dozen North Texans. Around 140 law enforcement officers were injured that day, and officials say the...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Expert weighs in on why the Capitol riot was not an unusual historical event

A year ago, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol citing false claims of election fraud. The insurrection quickly turned violent as rioters sought to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes. Five people died and hundreds have been arrested in connection with the Capitol insurrection. But how will the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 be remembered over the course of American history?
PROTESTS
CBS Chicago

One Year After The Capitol Riot: Many Arrests, One Illinoisan Sentenced To Jail, And Worries About Prospects For Democracy

CHICAGO (CBS) — On this one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, hundreds of people are facing charges – and more are expected – and some continue worry about what the riot could mean as an omen for the future of democracy. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol that Wednesday afternoon – overrunning the steps, beating Capitol Police officers, and eventually making their way inside As the chaos cleared, and the insurrection ended, at least 12 people from the Chicagoland area were charged and have pending cases. CBS 2’s De Mar spoke with two...
CHICAGO, IL
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Nobody condones the Capitol riots

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are so hypocritical. Federal buildings were burned and federal officers attacked by antifa and Black Lives Matter, yet there was no outcry, no accusations of insurrection or terrorism. Democrat leaders such as Rep. Maxine Waters and members of The Squad applauded the violence. Cities burned nationwide and not a word of condemnation from the left.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy