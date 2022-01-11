ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Explains the Deeply Personal Meaning of Her and Cara Delevingne's Matching Tattoos

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Tattoo artist Bang Bang unveiled one of Selena Gomez's most dramatic tattoos last month, a pink rose on her back, and the news that her friend and Only Murders in the Building co-star Cara Delevingne got her own matching one. During...

