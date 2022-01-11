Selena Gomez Explains the Deeply Personal Meaning of Her and Cara Delevingne's Matching Tattoos

Selena Gomez calls her 'break from social media' her best mental health move ever. Selena Gomez has sought therapy, in-patient treatment and medication to support her mental health needs over the years. But the Rare Beauty creator recently told InStyle the "best decision" she "ever made" for her mental health was taking a break from social media. "At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous," Selena recalled, explaining that she went through a period in her early 20s when she always "felt like I wasn't pretty enough" and never wanted "to be seen without" makeup. "The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling," Selena said. "I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am. Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health." In order to stick to it, she said, "I created a system where I still don't have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down." Selena added, " I'll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO