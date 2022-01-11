ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Computer games developer dies of Covid after not getting jab because of fear of needles

By Laurie Churchman
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHLZM_0diZptkN00

A computer games developer who avoided getting vaccinated because he had a phobia of needles has died after contracting Covid.

Stewart Gilray, 51, was taken to hospital with the virus on December 20 and died on Thursday.

Now, his grieving widow has issued a plea for people to get jabbed, even if they feel nervous.

In a Facebook post from hospital shortly before he died, Mr Gilray wrote: “I’m not doing that great. The amount of oxygen they have me on to keep me over the magic 95% is the maximum.”

He shared a picture of his hand fitted with a cannula, writing: “Those that know me well enough know I hate needles etc.

“This picture shows what I’m going through right now to fight this!”

The father-of-two’s condition rapidly deteriorated, and he was put in an induced coma. It emerged he had a previously-undiagnosed lung condition, and the virus left him unable to breathe.

Mr Gilray, from Aberdeen, was a prominent figure in the gaming industry. He was the CEO of development company Just Add Water and helped revitalise the Oddworld series, a video game adaption of Doctor Who and Sniper Elite VR.

His widow Bec Gilray told The Daily Record he had such a serious fear of needles he avoided seeing the doctor in case he needed a blood test.

“The truth is Stewart wasn’t poorly in the 25 years I knew him,” she said. “He was fit - he could have lost a stone or two like the rest of us - but he genuinely believed he was going to survive this virus because he was healthy.”

Before her husband was intubated, he told her there was nothing to worry about: “I’m going to be fine. I just need a little rest.”

She said her husband was dedicated to their children, three-year-old Darcey, and Elliot, 15.

“He loved his life, he loved what we had and what he built in his business,” she said. “He wanted to retire early and spend more time with us, to be with the kids more. He had all these plans and Covid got him. Please, just get vaccinated.”

Tributes to the award-winning game developer have been pouring in, with colleagues describing him as “immensely talented” and “one of the most loved people in the industry”.

American video game programmer John Romero tweeted: “It’s hard to believe he’s gone.

“Stewart Gilray was a good friend and always there whenever anyone needed him, including me.

“He was one of the good ones. I’m grateful for our friendship and thinking of his wife Bec, kids and many friends he’s left behind.”

Miles Jacobson, CEO of Football Manager creators Sports Interactive, tweeted: ‘This morning I lost another friend to Covid. Someone my age, who also ran a games studio.

“A life lost far too early leaving a wife without the love of her lives and two children losing their dad.

“Get vaccinated, wear a mask, care about your fellow humans, because life is too short to not.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Games#Needles#Jab#Just Add Water#The Daily Record
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nashville News Hub

Prominent anti-vaxxer who claimed the Coronavirus vaccine kills people and urged her social media followers not to take it has died after contracting COVID-19

According to reports, the active anti-vaxxer, who was urging her social media followers not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, has died after contracting Coronavirus. The anti-vaxxer passed away Thursday in a hospital. Her last social media post was an image of herself in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after his eyes swelled SHUT when he suffered an allergic reaction to Facebook's £299 Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset he got as a Christmas present

A boy was rushed to hospital after he had an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset he got for Christmas, swelling his eyes shut. Lewis Gray, 13, was thrilled when he received the Oculus Quest 2 from his grandparents and couldn't wait to strap it to his head and start gaming.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of Iowa man, 78, with sepsis who died from complications after surgery say he waited TWO WEEKS for hospital bed because unvaxxed COVID patients had overwhelmed the system

An Iowa family is blaming the unvaccinated for keeping their patriarch who had sepsis from getting a hospital bed for two weeks before he later died from complications after surgery. Dale Weeks, 78, was a retired school superintendent diagnosed with the infection in November and was being treated at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

‘COVID eye’ a side effect in children? Boy spends Christmas in hospital with scary reaction to virus

BRISTOL, England — Children who catch the coronavirus typically experience mild symptoms — if any at all. One British child, however, experienced a frightening, but rare side effect now being called “COVID eye.” Nine-year-old Zac Morey spent Christmas in the hospital and almost went blind after doctors say he suffered an allergic reaction to the virus.
KIDS
The Independent

The Independent

435K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy