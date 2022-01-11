ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advanced Micro Devices reiterated overweight at Wells Fargo, sees 40% upside

By Chris Ciaccia
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is getting more positive commentary from Wall Street, as Wells Fargo reiterated its overweight rating and $180 price target, as the investment firm believes shares are discounting the company's earnings potential over the next three to five years. Analyst Aaron Rakers noted that AMD has...

seekingalpha.com

