How to file a tax return for free

If you've ever filed your own taxes before, you'll know the experience can be taxing — and perhaps you'd hoped for happier returns. For a 15th season, the United Way Erie FREE Taxes program will offer complimentary tax preparation services to Erie County tax filers at or below a certain income threshold — this year eligibility applies to those with a 2021 household income of $57,000 or less. Interested tax filers are encouraged and required to make an appointment by calling 1-888-829-5680 (do not call local United Way offices directly). Appointments are first-come, first-served. Upon acceptance, filers will be able to choose from drop-off, face-to-face, or fully remote tax preparation services at any one of 17 Erie FREE site locations across Erie County. (Note that most sites are designated face-to-face or drop-off only.)
