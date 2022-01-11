ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

How to file a tax return for free

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurboTax has dropped the Free File program....

ZDNet

How to get COVID financial relief when filing your taxes

COVID-19's impact on 2020 was immense. Hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives, and many more felt the grief from those losses. Although there were improvements in 2021, many individuals still faced economic challenges that began in 2020. Most Americans, however, received two stimulus payments in 2020 to help out (and those were thankfully tax free). There was a third in 2021 of up to $1,400. And then there was the Advanced Child Tax Credit for eligible parents. The IRS sent advance payments from July to December of up to $300 per child.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How much you need to earn to file taxes

Some Americans don’t have high enough earnings to file taxes, so many wonder what you need to make to file taxes with the IRS. 2021 had a lot of stimulus payment opportunities, so this year it may be a good idea to file taxes even if you wouldn’t normally need to.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

You Can Now File Your Taxes With The IRS For Absolutely Free

Taxes aren’t fun, but the best part is that if you have children, you’ll almost certainly get a refund after filing your taxes. Even if you don’t possess any kids, the numerous deductions and credits available today almost guarantee that you’ll receive a refund. On that basis, many individuals do not need to pay for tax software to receive a refund.
INCOME TAX
Economy
Income Tax
Personal Finance
Hutch Post

IRS Free File now available; filers can claim important tax benefits

WASHINGTON — The IRS today announced the availability of Free File, providing taxpayers online tax preparation products available at no charge. Today's launch of IRS Free File, available only through IRS.gov, provides people an early opportunity to file their taxes and claim the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and other important credits. Taxpayers can use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit they did not receive in 2021.
INCOME TAX
ClickOnDetroit.com

If you made $73K or less then you can file your federal taxes for free online

Did you know that you meet certain criteria you be able to file your federal and taxes for free online?. If your adjusted gross income (AGI) was $73,000 or less than you can use one of the Free File IRS partner offers to file a free federal tax return. Some of the programs offer free state returns too.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to claim work expenses when filing your taxes in 2022

The pandemic turned many corporate employees into remote workers over the past two years -- and if you were part of the Great Resignation, you might have even started your own business or opted for a freelance or other remote position. More people have had to navigate working from home and the workplace expenses that come with it. And currently, the best-known employment-related tax deduction -- for home office expenses -- is reserved for those who are both self-employed and have a dedicated home space for working.
INCOME TAX
KHOU

Here's why you should wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit

Why should you wait to file your taxes this year if you received the child tax credit?. Many families had the option of getting child tax credit checks last year. The child tax credit is normally calculated when you do your taxes but to help families during the COVID pandemic, Congress increased the credit and gave families the option of getting half the credit in advance. This was done in monthly payments delivered between July and December.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Don't leave tax money on the table: 13 tax deductions and credits to know about in 2022

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax season begins Jan. 24. Here's what to know about filing your tax return ASAP

The IRS has announced that it will begin accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24, marking the beginning of the 2022 tax season. This year, it's more important than ever to file your taxes as early as possible. The IRS is backlogged and short-staffed while facing with COVID-related tax challenges for the second year in a row. The sooner you file, the better your chances of receiving your refund quickly.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Taxes owed on 1099 Income

1099 contractors are growing in the U.S., and tax filing can be a bit more complicated for them. With tax season coming, it’s best to understand exactly how to file your taxes ahead of time. There are a few things to know that can help. What does it mean...
INCOME TAX
eriereader.com

2022 Erie FREE Taxes Filing Season Opens January 24

If you've ever filed your own taxes before, you'll know the experience can be taxing — and perhaps you'd hoped for happier returns. For a 15th season, the United Way Erie FREE Taxes program will offer complimentary tax preparation services to Erie County tax filers at or below a certain income threshold — this year eligibility applies to those with a 2021 household income of $57,000 or less. Interested tax filers are encouraged and required to make an appointment by calling 1-888-829-5680 (do not call local United Way offices directly). Appointments are first-come, first-served. Upon acceptance, filers will be able to choose from drop-off, face-to-face, or fully remote tax preparation services at any one of 17 Erie FREE site locations across Erie County. (Note that most sites are designated face-to-face or drop-off only.)
ERIE, PA

