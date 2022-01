The bitcoin slump continues with the price below $43,000 per coin. That is more than 30% lower than its all-time high of $69,000 reached in November. Bitcoin is down four of the past five days. The decline, picked up speed this week after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting were released that showed officials are eyeing a faster timetable for raising interest rates this year.

