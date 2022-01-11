ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pepper: Gary Wunder, National Federation of the Blind, "Autonomous vehicles"

kbia.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the day come when those with sight impairments get behind the wheel of...

www.kbia.org

protocol.com

What will be the biggest milestone or news for the autonomous vehicles industry in 2022?

Good afternoon! As we alluded to last Thursday, we'll now be in your inbox on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. In today's edition, we asked the experts to think about the future of autonomous vehicles. The path to their development and adoption hasn't been as linear as some of the early sweeping declarations about the technology may have suggested, so we asked the group what the milestone moments for AVs might be in the coming year. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com.
aithority.com

Serve Robotics Becomes First Autonomous Vehicle Company To Commercially Launch Level 4 Self-Driving Robots

Long-Awaited Industry Milestone Enables Next-Generation Robotic Fleet to Navigate City Sidewalks More Safely and Efficiently. Serve Robotics, the leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company announced the deployment of its next-generation delivery robots, becoming the first autonomous vehicle company to complete commercial deliveries at Level 4 autonomy. This milestone means Serve Robotics’ latest generation of robots are able to operate routinely without human intervention, and can rely on their onboard capabilities to ensure safe operation. This industry first is the result of nearly five years of work by the Serve Robotics team and represents a major step forward for the autonomous vehicle industry, significantly lowering the barriers for autonomous delivery at scale.
utilitydive.com

Electric, autonomous delivery vehicle boom expected on city streets as inventories and orders grow

Thousands of new electric delivery vehicles will be humming through city and suburban streets, according to announcements made at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. FedEx said it reserved priority production for 2,000 BrightDrop vans, adding to the 500 the company ordered from the General Motors subsidiary last year. Walmart wants 5,000.
aithority.com

Wejo Announces Wejo Neural Edge Processing Platform Streamlining Connected Vehicle Data and Driving Autonomous Vehicle Reality Forward

Wejo Group Limited, a global leader in cloud and software analytics generated from AV, EV and connected vehicle data (CVD), announced it is developing a breakthrough Wejo Neural Edge platform that will enable intelligent handling of data from vehicles at scale, while providing incredible insights that protect privacy and empower automotive innovation. In partnership with Microsoft, Wejo will make the announcement virtually from the Microsoft Partners Pavilion at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Silicon Valley Business Journal

Nuro unveiled a new autonomous delivery vehicle that has an airbag to protect pedestrians

Nuro Inc. is adding a new autonomous delivery vehicle to its fleet. Dubbed "Nuro," the new vehicle features twice the cargo space as the Mountain View company's older vehicle, the R2, and can carry almost 500 pounds. Nuro also has temperature-controlled compartments to keep items warm or cool and an external airbag to protect pedestrians and cyclists in case of collisions.
