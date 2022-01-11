ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Internet According to Mamoru Hosoda

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09SI5n_0diZmppA00

With “ Belle ,” anime director Mamoru Hosoda introduces audiences to yet another virtual world, which he dubs “U” — a place where U can be another you, as the title character does, transforming from a shy, freckle-faced high school student, Suzu, to a Disney-style singing sensation named, well, Belle.

Elaborate, conceptually innovative metaphors for the internet are something Hosoda’s fans have come to expect from the man who oversaw the original “Digimon Adventure” short (in which characters escaping to a digital world for Pokemon-esque creature battles) as far back as 1999.

“I am perhaps the only director who has been depicting the internet in various forms for this long,” Hosoda says, noting how it was a much more hopeful space in the beginning.

That’s reflected in a realm fittingly called Oz that Hosoda imagined for his 2009 feature “Summer Wars.” In the film, a Japanese family takes its fight to Oz, but the space is white and welcoming, like an early 21st century Apple Store, populated with thousands of colorful, cartoony avatars.

“The internet has definitely evolved a lot since then,” Hosoda says. “It has become a closer reflection of our own reality in many ways, which unfortunately means we’ve brought a lot of the problems that we have in reality to internet space: the toxicity, the fake news, all the bullying and cancel culture. How are the next generations supposed to come to terms with all of this and still not lose hope?”

There’s more darkness to the design of U than Oz, for sure, but also more opportunity.

“I’ve thought a lot about this visual depiction of the internet, this abstract idea,” Hosoda says. “A long time ago, before ‘Digimon’ even, other filmmakers attempted to depict it, and you’d often have a very black background with these green glyphs or perhaps this very wire-framey expression” — virtual environments such as those seen in “The Matrix” and “Tron.”

“It was often a very masculine depiction, something boys would like,” he continues. “But I didn’t want the internet to be a world just for boys. It’s being used by everyone, so why is the visual depiction skewing so masculine? It should be more inviting and a space where everyone can participate.”

With that in mind, he conceived Oz as an open space with lots of color in “Summer Wars.” “If it was a clothing collection, this would be the spring/summer collection, where you have a lot more pastel and brighter colors that feel more inviting to a female demographic.”

And for “Belle,” U was imagined not as an alternate world, but an extension of the one we inhabit. “Graphically, we wanted to depict another reality that is this mirrored projection of our own, which is how this idea of a mega-city look came to be,” he says.

Whereas some tend to view Hosoda’s movies as a form of science fiction, he insists that animation allows him to present a much more accurate representation of our current society, starting with the dual way humans now express different aspects of themselves in real life and online.

“I think my generation may be the last to live solely in one world. Look at the younger generation, the kids: They’re born into a world where two realities already exist and they need to figure out ‘how should I express different aspects of myself in these different realities?’” he says.

In “Belle,” the idea is that Suzu is emotionally limited in her real life, but through U, a more empowered projection of herself showing dimensions she couldn’t previously express (inclujding song), through which she is able to grow, feeding back strength to her real-world self.

“It feels almost cramped in a single reality. This internet world has become a kind of second reality where we’re allowed to spread our wings,” Hosoda says. The way he sees it, “we need more realities to express the different aspects of ourselves and our identities — so this massive shift in thought is a fascinating phenomenon,” both to observe and to document in his films.

“I think a lot of other movies and media tend to paint a much more dystopian image of the internet and how it strips us of our humanity,” he says, dismissing conversations about “good versus evil” vis-à-vis the internet as “nonsense,” while admitting that he’s really concerned how his own daughters will adapt, hoping they won’t fall for the “like sickness”: “It’s very much another world that exists that we all need to understand and interpret with our own set of values.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Digital Innovation Meets Old Fashioned Storytelling at Unifrance TV Doc Pitch

If the six projects presented at a recent TV documentary pitch session held at the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris share relatively few thematic or stylistic points in common, when taken as a whole, the diverse titles relay two incontrovertible truths: While advances in filmmaking technology now offer industry creatives unprecedented freedoms, when it comes to hooking the audience, nothing beats a good story well told. Three of the six projects presented at the Rendez-Vous forum reflect the format’s growing technological trends. To offer competing visions of the future, Mad Films/Camera Subjective’s speculative science-fiction project “2080” will use CGI, motion capture and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Screenplays’ Paths to Awards Glory Are Rarely Linear

A blank space. The great abyss. The abject horror of staring down an empty page waiting to be filled. This is the fright experienced by writers — whether seasoned or beginners — tasked with the role of mapping out a story, a plot, a screenplay. A professional scribe understands that writing, while in turns exhilarating and cathartic, is in equal parts draining, discouraging and sometimes plain maddening. This is the process. It is how screenplays are built, one sentence after the next, words typed and then deleted, entire pages and acts scrapped. Hunks of dialogue landing on the cutting room...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Women-Led, Eco-Friendly Miam! Animation Sets Industry Trends With Series Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Rising production-distribution player Miam! Animation seems primed for a breakout year in 2022 as the French multi-hyphenate presents its first series produced in-house – using industry trendsetting technology – to buyers, while beginning work on its first international co-production on a project for WarnerMedia. Launched in 2016 as a socially engaged development and distribution outfit, Miam! grew to include an in-house production component in 2019, eventually grouping those three activities under the common banner Miam! Animation in 2020. This past September, the company claimed the distributor/investor of the year prize at 2021’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, France. The studio used the opportunity...
TV SERIES
The Verge

Belle director Mamoru Hosoda on creating a metaverse fairy tale

When I sat down to chat with director Mamoru Hosoda over Zoom last November, it had only been a few weeks since Facebook had announced its name change, and everyone seemed to be talking about the metaverse. Hosoda, meanwhile, was promoting his latest film: Belle, a modern reinterpretation of Beauty and the Beast that just so happened to be set in a metaverse-like virtual world. “I certainly didn’t expect Facebook to change their name during our promotional campaign,” he says.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamoru Hosoda
Anime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film Streams Medley Music Video in English, French

The official YouTube channel for Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu's new BELLE (Ryū to Sobakasu no Hime, literally "The Dragon and the Freckled Princess") anime film began streaming medley music videos in English and French for the upcoming movie on Thursday. The English original soundtrack for the film will...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: BELLE (2021): Mamoru Hosoda’s New Anime Film is Profoundly Entertaining

Belle (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Mamoru Hosoda and starring Kaho Nakamura, Ryo Narita, Shota Sometani, Tina Tamashiro, Ikura, Toshiyuki Morikawa, Mamoru Miyano, Sumi Shimamoto, Koji Yakusho, Ken Ishiguro, Ermhoi, Hana and Takeru Satoh. Life can feel a little too “ordinary” sometimes. Writer/director Mamoru Hosoda’s new anime film,...
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Mamoru Hosoda on Creating an Idealized Digital World in Belle

When we last spoke with anime auteur Mamoru Hosoda in 2018, we discussed his cinematic inspirations, interest in women and children as protagonists, and approach to growing attention from audiences and critics overseas. His newest film, Belle, is a return to the well of cyberspace fairytales he’s drawn from multiple times in his career, and in anticipation of its U.S. release we spoke with him again via interpreter to hit some more key questions on his creative process, visual motifs and philosophy in this latest project.
MOVIES
IGN

Belle: The Dragon Arrives in This Exclusive Clip from Mamoru Hosoda's New Anime

Feast your eyes on this exclusive scene from Oscar-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda (Mirai) and Studio Chizu’s anime feature film Belle ahead of its US theatrical release this Friday, January 14. (The GKIDS release began its select IMAX preview screenings on January 12.) Watch our exclusive clip via the player...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Reality#Disney#Japanese#Apple Store#U Than Oz
Denver Post

Netflix and then internet of fads

The hottest thing on Netflix and TikTok is entertainment that becomes hot, but not for very long. A lot of people are watching the Netflix movie “Red Notice” right now, just as many of us were glued to “Squid Game” a couple of months ago. Before that, there was “Tiger King,” “Bridgerton,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Emily in Paris,” “You” and “Bird Box.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
screenanarchy.com

BELLE Interview: Director Hosoda Mamoru Provides Hope For The Future

To many anime lovers worldwide, Hosoda Mamoru probably doesn't need an introduction. For the past fifteen years, the man has had a regular output of excellent films, making him one of the current giants of the Japanese animation industry, and one of very few people to have founded a studio dedicated to just making theatrical features. He also made Summer Wars, which is one of my favorite films so far in this century. His previous film Mirai was nominated for an Oscar, and his newest film Belle premièred at the French film festival in Cannes, where it got a fourteen-minute-long standing ovation from the audience.
COMICS
Polygon

Watch the first scene of Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle, an anime riff on Beauty and the Beast

Since Mamoru Hosoda’s anime movie Belle premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July 2021 — just one day ahead of its Japanese opening — it’s become one of the year’s most anticipated anime movie releases. Over the past decade, Hosoda has built a reputation as one of Japan’s most celebrated and recognizable anime movie writers and directors, for his heady, visually lush films The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, The Boy and the Beast, and Mirai. Belle, the latest movie from Hosoda’s Studio Chizu, is a futuristic riff on the classic Beauty and the Beast story. Distribution company GKIDS has now posted the English-dubbed version of the movie’s opening scene online.
COMICS
uticaphoenix.net

‘Yellowjackets’ Is the Internet’s Favorite Anti-Internet Show

Nostalgia, they say, comes in waves, each one crashing as a new generation learns how their parents lived. In the 1990s, the narrator of Radiohead’s song “The Bends” proclaimed, albeit sardonically, “I wish it was the ’60s.” By the aughts, pop culture was awash in a yearning for the ’80s—an epoch that saw, perhaps, its final crescendo with the debut of Stranger Things in 2016. Now, in 2022, it seems as though many people—or at least the ones who make movies and TV—are longing for those days when Radiohead themselves first dominated the airwaves.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Collider

Watch the Opening Scene From Mamoru Hosoda's 'Belle' and Listen to the English Dubbed Soundtrack

After sweeping the critics off of their feet during its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Belle is finally getting its North American theatrical and IMAX release this week. To celebrate the occasion, the film’s distributor, GKIDS, has released the film’s opening scene. The full feature will be available in both its original Japanese language as well as an all-new English dubbed version when it hits select IMAX theaters on January 12 followed by a theatrical release on January 14.
MOVIES
Polygon

Belle is the virtual world anime that Mamoru Hosoda always wanted to make

Belle is the anime that Mamoru Hosoda has always wanted to make. The latest film from the director of Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and Mirai centers on the story of Suzu, a shy high school student who rediscovers her love for singing when she enters the immersive online world of “U.” Shedding her quiet and reserved self, Suzu adopts the identity of Belle, a gorgeous singer with a beautiful voice beloved by all those around her. When one of Belle’s concerts is interrupted by a mysterious entity known as the “Dragon” who terrorizes the denizens of U, she embarks on a journey to forge a bond with the beast unlike any she has known before.
COMICS
ComicBook

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Releases First Three Minutes in New Clip: Watch

Belle, the new major feature film from famed director Mamoru Hosoda, has released its first three minutes with a new clip showcasing the opening scene for the new movie! Hosoda is one of the most prominent anime directors of our time as he has created major standouts like Summer Wars, Wolf Children, Mirai, The Boy and the Beast and more alongside contributing animation efforts to projects like Digimon Adventure and Dragon Ball Z. Studio Chizu is celebrating their tenth anniversary with a new feature film project that gathers artists from all over the world for a new kind of experience.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Each World in ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Will Have Its Own Art Style

Miles Morales will be swinging yet again into some groundbreaking visual territory when he returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). In a recent interview with Collider, filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller spoke about their ambitious approach to Sony’s Into the Spider-Verse follow-up. The writers teased that fans who loved the first film’s groundbreaking visuals will be in for yet another “ambitious” effort, according to Lord, in the first half of the two-part sequel. “It is, as Phil said, a very ambitious sequel because we didn’t want to just sort of do the same thing...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘The Eternals’ Score Captured the Sound of Space, Love and Its Deviants

Before filming for The Eternals began, composer Ramin Djawadi had lunch with director Chloé Zhao. “I had read the script, and we just sat down,” Djawadi tells The Hollywood Reporter about his first meeting with the Oscar-winner. “We discussed the overarching themes, the organ idea, the whole issue of conflict and belief, memory — all these things.” When they parted, Djawadi — who is known for crafting the score for fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Iron Man and grand sci-fi and fantasy epics like Westworld and Game of Thrones — went home to think about the MCU epic’s immortal heroes while Zhao...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy