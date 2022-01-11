‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘Coming 2 America’ and ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Lead Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Nominations (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Suicide Squad,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Coming 2 America” and “House of Gucci” lead the ninth annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild nominations (IATSE Local 706).

“The Suicide Squad,” released last August, was nominated in special makeup effects, contemporary makeup and contemporary hairstyling.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Coming 2 America” and “House of Gucci” also landed three nominations, while “Dune” scored two nods. This bodes well for all the films which made the Oscar shortlist.

As previously announced, makeup artist Michèle Burke, known for her work on the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers franchises, and hairstylist Joy Zapata, who worked on “A Star is Born” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” will receive the 2022 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement awards. The Distinguished Artisan award will be announced shortly.

The winners will be announced on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Find the full list of nominations below.

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Black Widow” (Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver)

“Coming 2 America” (Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge)

“Don’t Look Up” (Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Suicide Squad” (Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Being the Ricardos” (Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield)

‘House of Gucci” (Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner)

“House of Gucci” (Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz)

“The Suicide Squad” (Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Coming 2 America” (Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz)

“In The Heights” (Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Matrix Resurrections” (Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith)

“The Suicide Squad” (Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia)

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, Feature-Length Motion Picture

“Being the Ricardos” (Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon)

“House of Gucci” (Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley)

“West Side Story” (Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo)

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“American Horror Stories” (Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster)

“Emily in Paris” (Odile Fourquin, Aurélie Payen, Carole Nicolas, Corinne Maillard)

“Mare of Easttown” (Debi Young, Ngozi Olandu Young, Sandra Linn, Rachel Geary)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (David Petruschin, Jen Fregozo, Nicole Faulkner)

“WandaVision” (Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Halston” (Patricia Regan, Claus Lulla, Margot Boccia, Joseph A. Campayno)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Robin Beauchesne, KarrieAnne Heisner Sillay, Angela Moos, Erin LaBre)

“Pose” (Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams)

“This is Us” (Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Tania McComas)

“WandaVision” (Tricia Sawyer, Vasilios Tanis, Regina Little, Jonah Levy)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“American Horror Stories” (Jason Hamer, Cale Thomas, Hiroshi Yada, Cary Ayers)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz)

“Star Trek: Discovery” (Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne)

“The Witcher” (Barrie Gower, Deb Watson)

“This is Us” (Zoe Hay, Stevie Bettles, Tania McComas, Elizabeth Hoel Chang)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Black-ish” (Nena Ross-Davis, Stacey Morris, Lionel Brown, Marcia Hamilton)

“Emily in Paris” (Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet)

“Grace and Frankie” (Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams)

“Mare of Easttown” (Lawrence Davis, Shunika Terry, Lydia Benaim, Ivana Primorac)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling, Television Series — Limited, Miniseries or New Media Series

“Genius: Aretha” (Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz)

“Halston” (Michelle Johnson, JT Franchuk, Christen Edwards)

“Impeachment: American Crime Stories” (Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia)

“Pose” (Barry Lee Moe, Timothy Harvey, Tene Wilder, Greg Bazemore)

“WandaVision” (Karen Bartek, Cindy Welles, Nikki Wright, Anna Quinn)

Best Contemporary Make-Up, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Julie Socash, Alison Gladieux, Donna Bard, Barbi Fonte)

“Legendary” (Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Glen Alen, Valente Frazier)

“Muppets Haunted Mansion” (Elle Favorule, Sonia Cabrera, Michelle Sfarzo)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii)

“The Voice” (Darcy Gilmore, Ashlyn McIntyre, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Ashley Holm)

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Legendary” (Tonia Green, Tyson Fountaine, Silvia Leczel, Jennifer Fregozo)

“Oslo” (Daniel Parker)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Krista Hann, Kieran Wang, Geeta Dayal)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani)

“We’re Here” (Tyler Devlin, Martin DeLuna, Jeremy Austin)

Best Special Make-Up Effects, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Brian Sipe, Julie Socash, Vance Hartwell, Kato DeStefan)

“Fear Street Part Three: 1666” (Christopher Nelson, LuAndra Whitehurst, Mark Ross)

“Legendary” (Tonia Nichole Green, Tyson Fountaine, Sean Conklin, Marcel Banks)

“Saturday Night Live” (Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst)

Best Contemporary Hair Styling, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez)

“Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around” (Tara Copeland, Robert Ramos)

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz)

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)” (Moira Frazier)

“The Voice” (Jerilynn Stephens, Darbie Wieczorek, Roberto Ramos, Josh Liu)

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling, Television Special — One Hour or More Live Program Series or Movie for Television

“Dancing with the Stars” (Brittany Spaulding, Tiphanie Baum, Patricia Pineda, Arrick Anderson)

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Troy Zestos, Johnny Lomeli)

“Legendary” (Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz)

“Respect” (Lawrence Davis)

“We’re Here” (Abdiel Urcullu, Tyler Funicelli)

Best Make-Up, Daytime Television

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Christine Lai Johnson, James Elle, Hajja Barnes)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet)

“The Young and the Restless” (Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Robert Bolger, Stacey Alfano)

Best Hair Styling, Daytime Television

“Dr. Phil Show” (Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones)

“The Bold and the Beautiful” (Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Salas, Stephanie Paugh)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland)

“The Young and the Restless” (Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Miriam Flowers, Michelle Corona)

Best Make-Up, Children and Teen Television Programming

“Danger Force” (Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine)

“Family Reunion” (Kym Nicole Oubre, Starlynn Burden, Julianne Kaye)

“Head of the Class” (Linda Choi, Alexis Walker, Olivia Fischa, Joely Upchurch Gonez)

“Sesame Street” (Jane DiPersio, Chris Bingham)

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Ceilidh Dunn, Ciara Lynch, Ashley Pilkey)

Best Hair Styling, Children and Teen Television Programming

“Danger Force” (Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz)

“Family Reunion” (Melanie Ervin, Lindsay Rogers)

“Head of the Class” (Patricia Pineda, Rachel Bench, Dwayne Ross)

“Sesame Street” (Rob Greene)

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Florencia Cepeda, Miranda Upton, Alana Olson)

Best Make-Up, Commercials and Music Videos

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” (Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone)

“Edgar Scissorhands Cadillac Super Bowl” (Cale Thomas, Alan Scott, Ashley Scott, Stephen Sollitto)

“Pink: All I Know So Far” (Barney Burman, Bart Mixon, Chloe Sens)

“Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince” (Dominie Till, Gunn Espegard, Katy Mc Clintock)

“Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel” (Brian Sipe, Samantha Ward)

Best Hair Styling, Commercials and Music Videos ***TIE

Dom Perignon (Frederic Aspiras)

Mercedes-Benz Winter Event (Dominie Till, Vito Trotta)

Pose 9Joe Matke, Genyii Scott)

Rapunzel Doesn’t Need a Prince (Dominie Till, Katy McClintock, Anne Juliette)

Taco Bell – “Talk Show Dreams” featuring Lil Nas X (Stacey Morris, Dominique Evans)

Uber Eats Commercial (Cheryl Marks, Allyson Joyner, Stella Tzanidankis)

Best Make-Up, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter)

“Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre” (Michael Johnston, Tyson Fountaine, Julie Socash, Sean Conklin)

“Il Trovatore” (Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Sarah Wagner, Morgan Sellers)

Best Hair Styling, Theatrical Productions (Live Stage)

“Cinderella (La Cenerentola)” (Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez)

“Hamilton” (And Peggy Company) (Marcelo Donari, Brandon Bolton, Melissa Dawson, Charles LaPoint)

“Head Over Heels” (Christopher Enlow, Jenni Gilbert)

“Horror Camp: A Musical Massacre” (Michael Johnston, Jennifer Green, Nicole Goulet, Kelcey Dibernardo)

“Tannhäuser” | LA Opera (Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Brandi Stona, Nicole Rodrigues)