This Is the Best City for College Graduates

By Douglas A. McIntyre
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ODNTy_0diZmJ1G00 Graduating from college is not what it used to be. The average loan debt carried by people who attended college for four years is $25,921, according to the Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities. Total student debt nationwide recently hit $1.7 trillion. Some graduates may find that a college education was not worth it. They make too little money over the years after graduation to pay off their debts.

Earnings vary based on the degrees students pursue. People with engineering degrees tend to make more than those who graduated after specializing in history or literature.

Job search website Lensa looked at which cities were best for recent college graduates in its America's Graduate Capitals: The USA's Best Cities and States for Graduate Opportunities .

The methodology for the study included data on unemployment by city from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Lensa provided its own data on entry-level job listings per 100,000 people. Trip Advisor was used to determine the "number of nightlife venues, restaurants, and attractions." Average annual income data came from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The study ranked cities. Orlando topped the list with a score of 7.2 out of 10. This was primarily because of the number of entry-level job listings and the low unemployment rates. Additionally, "Compared to other cities across the country, Orlando has one of the lowest monthly living costs."

These are the 15 best cities for college graduates:

City Overall Score Avg Annual Income
Orlando 7.20 $45,156
St. Louis 6.65 $57,923
Atlanta 6.49 $54,557
Richmond 6.43 $58,628
Cincinnati 6.19 $56,033
Tampa 5.84 $49,908
Minneapolis 5.79 $64,255
Rochester 5.61 $60.966
San Francisco 5.44 $104.921
Austin 5.43 $61,977
New Orleans 5.34 $54,363
Pittsburgh 5.28 $60,227
San Jose 5.28 $114,080
Las Vegas 5.25 $48,806

Click here to read about 79 jobs with six-figure salaries.

