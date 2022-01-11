ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Keyshia Cole Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkP33_0diZm9HF00

Keyshia Cole — singer-songwriter, actress and television producer — has signed a global deal with CAA in all areas, the company announced Tuesday.

Her 2005 debut album, “The Way It Is,” sold more than 1.6 million copies and spawned the singles “I Changed My Mind,” “I Should Have Cheated,” and “Love.” Her second and third albums, “Just Like You” (2007) and “A Different Me” (2008) also went platinum and spawned seven top 10 R&B/hip-hop singles, as well as four Grammy nominations for “Just Like You.”

Her following albums, “Calling All Hearts” (2010), “Woman to Woman” (2012), and “Point of No Return” (2014) all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and she released her seventh album, “11:11 Reset” in 2017. Her most recent music is a single from last year, “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love”; early last year she also faced off against Ashanti in a Verzuz battle that drew a reported 1.1 million viewers despite being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

However, she is just as well known for her works as a television personality. Her first reality documentary series, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is,” aired on BET from 2006 to 2008 and followed her career and family life. It was followed on BET by 2012’s “Family First,” 2015’s “Keyshia Cole: All In” and most recently “One on One With Keyshia Cole” on Fox Soul.

A native of California’s Bay Area, she was discovered in her early teens first by MC Hammer and later, after moving to Los Angeles, Tupac, who asked her to write a verse for one of his songs shortly before his death. She signed with A&M Records in 2002.

Cole is managed by Jonathan Azu at Culture Collective.

Comments / 16

LStaxx100
4d ago

I love Keyshia's voice and studio sound but her stage persona and attitude is just lackluster. Very attitudinal. She's been in the game long enough to know to show gratitude not attitude no matter what's going on in your personal life.

Reply
7
Related
Variety

Kanye West Named as Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report taken by the LAPD’s Newton Division early on Thursday morning, Variety has confirmed. He was not arrested; a rep for West did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to LAPD spokesperson Redina Puentes, the incident occurred at about 3 a.m. at South Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street in downtown Los Angeles. The location is outside of Soho Warehouse, a members-only club. TMZ first reported the news, citing police sources as saying the incident is being investigated as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum jail sentence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Arrested in Georgia on DUI Charge

Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Haddish, the comedian and star of “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.,” was arrested after driving into the yard of a residence in Peachtree City, Ga., according to a statement from the local police department. Officers had received a report around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, after which Haddish was arrested. Haddish was booked into Fayette County Jail without incident. TMZ, which first broke the news,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Star Simone Ashley Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Simone Ashley, soon to be seen as the new female lead in Netflix’s hotly anticipated second season of Bridgerton, has signed with CAA. The British actress, who had a recurring role in another of Netflix’s hit U.K. shows, Sex Education, moved to CAA from the Gersh Agency. She continues to be repped by the Identity Agency Group in the U.K., Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, and Rogers & Cowan PMK. Set to air in March, the second season of Bridgerton will see Ashley star opposite Jonathan Bailey, with the two effectively taking over from Rege-Jean Page...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thesource.com

Keyshia Cole Shares New Year Regimen With Fans

Recently, Keyshia Cole was in the media for a back and forth between her and singer/songwriter Muni Long, popular for the viral single “Hrs and Hrs.”. Cole claimed that Long gave away a song to another artist when initially it was meant for her. Both women addressed the situation on their social media handles when Long stated that she loved Keyshia Cole and did not mean to hurt her.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule's Son Goes Viral For Looking Like An Exact Replica Of His Dad

There hasn't been much popping off this holiday season on the music and entertainment news cycle, so it makes sense that a two-year-old photo of Ja Rule and his son, Jeffrey Atkins Jr., is going viral on social media. The photo, taken from Jeffrey's high school graduation in 2019, shows the young man standing next to his mother and father and fans are circulating the image, noting how much Jeffrey looks like his dad.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Ashanti
Person
Mc Hammer
Person
Keyshia Cole
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caa#I Should Have Cheated#Verzuz#A M Records#Culture Collective
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Shekinah Anderson Praises Kandi Burruss + Says TI is One Reason Why She Hates Men

Scandalous accusations ended Shekinah Anderson and Tiny Harris’ friendship. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Shekinah Anderson had a nasty fallout with Tiny Harris. The two women were close friends for years. Many people watched their friendship play out on television. Shekinah used to appear on “TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” However, she was eventually kicked off the show. It was alleged that TI didn’t want her to be on the show anymore. So it’s been rumored for years that Shekinah didn’t have the best relationship with the rapper although she was close to Tiny. However, Shekinah and Tiny would crumble after Shekinah tried to speak out amid the serious accusations made against Tiny and TI.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Claps Back at Backlash Surrounding NeNe Leakes’ New Romance

NeNe Leakes has a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes has been a hot topic on social media for months. A few months ago, she revealed Gregg Leakes was battling cancer a second time. He spent some time in the hospital and had surgery. Then she gave a very sad update and told supporters that he was dying. After he passed away from colon cancer, many showed support on social media. NeNe’s longtime foe Kenya Moore even had nice words to say. She also attended Gregg’s wake at NeNe’s lounge, The Linnethia. So it really did seem as if the RHOA stars were putting aside past issues to be there for NeNe and honor Gregg.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy