Keyshia Cole Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Keyshia Cole — singer-songwriter, actress and television producer — has signed a global deal with CAA in all areas, the company announced Tuesday.

Her 2005 debut album, “The Way It Is,” sold more than 1.6 million copies and spawned the singles “I Changed My Mind,” “I Should Have Cheated,” and “Love.” Her second and third albums, “Just Like You” (2007) and “A Different Me” (2008) also went platinum and spawned seven top 10 R&B/hip-hop singles, as well as four Grammy nominations for “Just Like You.”

Her following albums, “Calling All Hearts” (2010), “Woman to Woman” (2012), and “Point of No Return” (2014) all reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, and she released her seventh album, “11:11 Reset” in 2017. Her most recent music is a single from last year, “I Don’t Wanna Be in Love”; early last year she also faced off against Ashanti in a Verzuz battle that drew a reported 1.1 million viewers despite being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

However, she is just as well known for her works as a television personality. Her first reality documentary series, “Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is,” aired on BET from 2006 to 2008 and followed her career and family life. It was followed on BET by 2012’s “Family First,” 2015’s “Keyshia Cole: All In” and most recently “One on One With Keyshia Cole” on Fox Soul.

A native of California’s Bay Area, she was discovered in her early teens first by MC Hammer and later, after moving to Los Angeles, Tupac, who asked her to write a verse for one of his songs shortly before his death. She signed with A&M Records in 2002.

Cole is managed by Jonathan Azu at Culture Collective.