Where To Find The Best Cup Of Coffee In San Diego

Photo: Getty Images

Coffee has been a go-to drink for humans since 850 AD. Thousands of years later, there are places to get coffee everywhere you look . But with so many options , it can be hard to narrow down which coffee shops are worth your time.

Luckily, Yelp has compiled a list of cafes and shops that are serving some of the best coffee in the San Diego area.

So where can you find the best cup of coffee in the city?

According to Yelp, it's at the Forum Coffee House in Clairemont.

Here's what one reviewer, Loren C ., had to say about the coffee house:

"One of the best little coffee shops in San Diego - bar none. It's a pretty all inclusive coffee shop with a nice amount of seating, great coffee and really good food. There's plenty of places to sit and relax, the coffee is fantastic and I love their cold brew coffees especially the Ko.Ko."

These are the 10 best coffee shops in San Diego according to Yelp: