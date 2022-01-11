ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Remember When Apple Seemed To Know About Their Own Products?

By Adwait
digg.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy encounters with Apple support staff make me feel like I know more than...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remember When#Led Apple#Apple University
digg.com

How To Fight Gamification In Your Products, Your Workplace And Your Life

How to push back against the companies that are designed to manipulate and keep you coming back for more. 'Gamifying' things isn't inherently bad: there's nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for reaching a goal, or competing with people in your spin class. But it doesn't good when you don't get to choose when and how things are gamified, especially when the tactics are designed to help a company, not you.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

WhatsApp will let you know when people are talking about you

WhatsApp is great at letting you know when you have received a new message, but also gives you the option of quietening notifications for those times when you don’t want to be disturbed. Now there is a new preview version of the app available that introduces an important upgrade to notifications that make them even more useful.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Shares Take on ‘Individualist vs. Corporate Media’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ripping “corporate media” with a new tweet mocking legacy outlets for their skepticism toward Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan. The tweet follows news that 270 doctors, professors and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify complaining about Rogan’s show. They say it spreads misinformation about COVID-19.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Everything we know about the 'Apple Watch Series 8' and what it may look like

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.
ELECTRONICS
digg.com

The Only Cardigan We Need

Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors. The Lede. Made with 80 percent merino wool, this best-selling cardigan from Flint and Tinder is soft, temperature regulating and...
APPAREL
digg.com

The Countries That Ask Google To Remove The Most Content, Visualized

Russia leads with the most number of takedown requests in the past decade. The most common reason for taking down content is "defamation" according to a Surfshark analysis, which six out of the top ten leaders cite as a reason. Russia has a sizable lead with the most number of takedown requests, nearly ten-times more than second-placed Turkey.
INTERNET
Macworld

These are the best prices for every Apple product

The holiday shopping frenzy may be over, but we keep a check on the best Apple deals throughout the year. If you’re looking to gift Apple products this January, or even looking to buy for yourself, Macworld has scoured the web for the best prices on everything from Macs to MacBooks, iPads to iPhones, Apple Watch to Apple TV, and more.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save $100 on New iMacs, Get AirPods for $110

Table of Contents Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Apple HomePod Mini Bundle The Christmas shopping blitz has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean great Apple deals aren’t still available. And while Apple itself doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are competing to offer the best Apple deals of the season. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target, you can find discounts on almost all of...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy