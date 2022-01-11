Remember When Apple Seemed To Know About Their Own Products?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. The Best Metros With Affordable Down Payments For First-Time Home Buyers, Ranked. Saving up for your first down payment on a home is a big deal. Here are some good cities to buy a home in, based on a financial and real-estate market analysis.
How to push back against the companies that are designed to manipulate and keep you coming back for more. 'Gamifying' things isn't inherently bad: there's nothing wrong with rewarding yourself for reaching a goal, or competing with people in your spin class. But it doesn't good when you don't get to choose when and how things are gamified, especially when the tactics are designed to help a company, not you.
WhatsApp is great at letting you know when you have received a new message, but also gives you the option of quietening notifications for those times when you don’t want to be disturbed. Now there is a new preview version of the app available that introduces an important upgrade to notifications that make them even more useful.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ripping “corporate media” with a new tweet mocking legacy outlets for their skepticism toward Spotify podcaster Joe Rogan. The tweet follows news that 270 doctors, professors and scientists wrote an open letter to Spotify complaining about Rogan’s show. They say it spreads misinformation about COVID-19.
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The "Apple Watch Series 8" is expected to adopt an entirely new design in late 2022. Here's what it may look like and what to expect.
Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors. The Lede. Made with 80 percent merino wool, this best-selling cardigan from Flint and Tinder is soft, temperature regulating and...
Russia leads with the most number of takedown requests in the past decade. The most common reason for taking down content is "defamation" according to a Surfshark analysis, which six out of the top ten leaders cite as a reason. Russia has a sizable lead with the most number of takedown requests, nearly ten-times more than second-placed Turkey.
Sign in with Apple is a privacy tool that gives iOS users more security when using third-party apps and websites with their Apple ID. You can choose the Sign in With Apple tool to verify your credentials instead of signing in with Facebook, Google or making a brand new account.
The holiday shopping frenzy may be over, but we keep a check on the best Apple deals throughout the year. If you’re looking to gift Apple products this January, or even looking to buy for yourself, Macworld has scoured the web for the best prices on everything from Macs to MacBooks, iPads to iPhones, Apple Watch to Apple TV, and more.
