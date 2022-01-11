ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Boris Johnson Accused of Holding Garden Party While U.K. in Lockdown, Angering Supporters

By Erin Brady
 5 days ago
"How can he lead the country through these difficult times, get people to follow public health advice, if he has so flagrantly breached the rules?" asked a Labour Party...

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Carrie Johnson
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Ruth Davidson
Person
Boris Johnson
PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact...
POLITICS
Tory MPs divided over Johnson’s future as ‘partygate’ scandal deepens

Divisions in the Conservative Party over the “partygate” scandal and Boris Johnson’s future as leader are bursting into the open, with some taking up the cudgels for the Prime Minister and others claiming his position is now untenable.A fully fledged Tory Party civil war seems to have erupted, as anger over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Mr Johnson’s premiership.Six Conservative MPs have called for the Prime Minister to quit so far, arguing that a change of senior officials would not reverse the “terminal damage” done to Mr Johnson by the allegations.It is...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Election#Funerals#Uk#British#Itv#The House Of Parliament#Bbc Radio#Conservatives
UK's Boris Johnson in Leadership Crisis, Accused of Lying About ‘Industrial Scale Partying' During Covid Lockdowns

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position is looking increasingly vulnerable. There have been numerous reports of parties taking place in government buildings, including Johnson's official office in Downing Street, during periods of Covid lockdowns and restrictions. Johnson has admitted to attending a drinks party though he insisted he thought it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tory MP accuses BBC of ‘coup attempt’ on Boris Johnson for reporting on No 10 parties

A Conservative MP has been criticised after claiming the BBC had launched a "coup attempt" against Boris Johnson.Michael Fabricant hit out at the public broadcaster after hearing a news bulletin featuring criticism of the prime minister over lockdown parties at Downing Street.One ex-Tory MP said his claims of a coup were “laughable” and “dangerous” while opposition figures accused him of being “upset” at hearing facts.The yellow-haired Conservative MP for Lichfield said on Saturday: "BBC Radio 4 Bulletin leads this morning with a manufactured story of what some MPs have said to the BBC."This is not news reporting an event....
POLITICS
The Independent

Government signalling ‘end of BBC as we know it’ – shadow culture secretary

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the Government is signalling “the end of the BBC as we know it” in a “pathetic” attempt to distract from Boris Johnson’s difficulties over Downing Street parties.She said the £159 licence fee is “incredibly cheap” and criticised Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries for making an announcement on Twitter as part of a Tory Government plan to offer “red meat for their backbenchers”.Ms Powell’s comments come after Ms Dorries said at the weekend that the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, and indicated she wanted to find a new funding model...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Starmer refuses to apologise, insisting he broke no Covid rules over office beer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over images of him drinking beer in an office at a time when coronavirus rules banned indoor socialising.Sir Keir insisted no rules were broken while he had a takeaway in a constituency office while working on the election campaign in 2021.He repeatedly refused to apologise and was branded a “hypocrite” by a caller during his LBC Radio phone-in show."It's like listening to Boris Johnson without the harrumphing"A caller accuses Sir Keir Starmer of being a 'hypocrite' and 'misleading the country' after a photo of the leader drinking beer with staff emerged.#CallKeir | @Keir_Starmer | @NickFerrariLBC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tory chairman says ‘signs are encouraging’ for ending Covid rules this month

The “signs are encouraging” for lifting Covid restrictions in England at the end of the month, a Cabinet minister has said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comment as the Prime Minister prepares to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home and Covid passes on January 26.Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible.(Promising data) gives us pause for hope and optimism that we may be emerging from the worst of OmicronTory chairman Oliver Dowden“I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
‘Most corrupt government we’ve ever had’: Public reacts to latest Downing Street party allegations

Hours after explosive reports emerged of two lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street last April, the general feeling at a branch of the Co-op where a government staffer allegedly filled a suitcase with bottles of wine was one of disappointment.The government was accused of being “the most corrupt we’ve ever had” as customers and passers-by reacted to the allegations outside the supermarket on the Strand, near Whitehall.A pair of former civil servants said they were “disgusted” by the latest allegations of leaving parties being held at No 10 last April, the evening before strict Covid rules forced the Queen to...
POLITICS
UK govt apologises to Queen for parties before prince's funeral

The UK government apologised Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus restrictions by partying on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. "It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. The message to the 95-year-old head of state is understood to have been sent through official channels by telephone and not personally sent by Johnson, who is under growing pressure to quit after a slew of similar allegations. He has so far tried to weather the storm of public and political outrage, apologising in parliament this week for attending one of the gatherings in May 2020 but insisting it was a work event.
U.K.
Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
