Boris Johnson Accused of Holding Garden Party While U.K. in Lockdown, Angering Supporters

The UK government apologised Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus restrictions by partying on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. "It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. The message to the 95-year-old head of state is understood to have been sent through official channels by telephone and not personally sent by Johnson, who is under growing pressure to quit after a slew of similar allegations. He has so far tried to weather the storm of public and political outrage, apologising in parliament this week for attending one of the gatherings in May 2020 but insisting it was a work event.

