Woman arrested for DUI after running over deputies foot with golf cart

A woman was arrested by the Naples Police Department for driving over a police officer’s foot while driving a golf cart through an art festival.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 44-year-old Kelly Haney drove a golf cart through police barricades used to block off an area that was closed due to an art festival in downtown Naples.

After a lieutenant with the Naples police department yelled for her to stop, Haney stopped and talked to the lieutenant before pulling forward, running over the officer’s foot.

The officer stopped the golf cart and questioned Haney, who admitted to driving through the barricades because it was “the only way to get to the parking garage.”

According to police, Haney admitted to having two glasses of champagne.

After failing field sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI and taken to the Naples Jail Center.