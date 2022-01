The FDA has approved Florida’s request to authorize the use of over a million COVID test kits which expired at year’s end. According to the manufacture of the tests, Abbott Diagnostics, the tests are viable for 15 months when stored at room temperature. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried attempted to make political hay out of the expired tests. Governor DeSantis responded by saying the state was asking for an extension to use the tests which it’s now received.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO