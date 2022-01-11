Karl Lagerfeld Paris coming to Leesburg Premium Outlets

Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan joined Alibaba Group director of strategic partnerships Christina Fontana in an interesting discussion about the Chinese market at the NRF Retail’s Big Show in New York City on Sunday.
Bazan, who has led the global expansion of the New York-based fashion brand, its direct-to-consumer footprint, philanthropic endeavors, and commercial collaborations since he took the helm of the company in 2016, spoke a lot about Thom Browne’s retail growth over the last few years.
Bazan noted that the company had a total of 80 stores worldwide at of the end of 2021, in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hong...
