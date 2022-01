TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Further to a December 3rd, 2021 news release regarding the closing of the 1st tranche, Sparta Capital Ltd. (TSXV:SAY) (the 'Corporation' or 'Sparta') is pleased to announce that they will be extending the closing of their previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Private Placement') of unsecured convertible debentures ('Debentures') for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. The net proceeds of the Debenture issuance will be used by the Corporation as a commercial loan to SBL Testing Technologies (USA) Inc. ('SBL') to fund the marketing efforts in the North American and Caribbean markets for the much needed testing programs, including traceable workplace rapid-testing for its network of North American industrial and commercial clients. This announcement comes as international discussion continues about how rapid-testing for SARS-CoV-2, for both the unvaccinated and vaccinated, may help free society from the lingering health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

