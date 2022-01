As we begin the new year, we must reflect on the old. In August of 2020, the oil and gas industry hit the bottom of the barrel regarding production and rig counts. Over a year later, U.S. oil and gas rig counts rose from six to 635, spurring a rise in production, worker count and, most importantly, the need for continued digital transformation in the form of field service technology. Oil and gas businesses should feel confident that investing in digital transformation will see return on investment (ROI), continued cash flow and the elimination of inefficiencies.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO