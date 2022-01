DXY turns positive and rises for the second day in a row. Holiday in the US to favor consolidation in USD/JPY. Bank of Japan to announce decision on Tuesday. The USD/JPY is rising on Monday, trading above 114.50, supported by a stronger US Dollar gains G10 currencies. The pair is having the best day since early January as it continues to recover from the monthly low it reached on Friday at 113.45.

CURRENCIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO