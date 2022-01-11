ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How Will a Fed Rate Hike Impact Mortgage Rates?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Mortgage News Daily, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage hit 3.64 percent on Jan. 10 after rising sharply for the last week. What was the trigger? In the week ending Jan. 7, the Fed announced that it would offload mortgage-backed bonds from its balance sheet sooner than expected....

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Quantitative Easing#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage News Daily#Bankers Association#Jpmorgan#St Louis Fed
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Real Estate
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

What the Fed interest rate hikes mean for you

Actionable tips to brighten your financial future. We know that US interest rates will soon increase, but we can’t be sure exactly when the Fed will tug on that lever to tamp down inflation. And that lack of certainty could have you feeling frenetic about what will become of your finances when it finally happens. The smart move is to stay calm and carry on in the face of interest rate hikes—because it’s no reason to make hasty decisions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy