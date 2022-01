Today’s set, 5000245 Stephanie, has five pieces. And here they are:. Those pieces are: hair, head, torso, legs, and 2×2 brick. Add them all together and you have a Stephanie minidoll and a brick stand. I seem to recall that this polybag was a promotional polybag given out slightly ahead of the launch of the LEGO Friends theme way back in 2012. This is what I heard and the light Googling I’ve done, I haven’t been able to verify that. If that’s the case and it was given out for free, I suppose it’s just okay. I mean, free LEGO is free LEGO and it sorta makes sense that there really isn’t much to it. If it was a free promotional polybag, then I suppose it should get a thumbs up. If it wasn’t a free set, and something you had to buy, then this thing sucks and gets a thumb down.

