Sneak More Nutrients Into Your Diet This Year by Investing in This Kitchen Appliance

Many consumers have probably noticed their grocery bill creeping up, thanks to inflation. Experts share tips on how to save at the supermarket. Inflation is increasing at its fastest rate in decades, and anyone who's been to a supermarket lately can tell that one of the hardest-hit groups is food.
If you’re anything like me, you’ve been in a non-stop cleaning and organization mood around your since the new year started. Because of the fever-dream state I’ve been living in, I quickly realized that my small, cluttered kitchen had an overwhelming amount of kitchen gadgets and appliances that I barely ever use. There are so many blender parts, or slow cookers that hardly do their job—not to mention all of the old and outdated random appliances I’d find that barely work.
So, if your kitchen is in a state of frenzy, know that you’re not alone. You and I both could...
If you're an avid coffee-drinker, then you probably have strong feelings about your daily cup o' joe. But when was the last time you invested in a brand-new appliance or gadget to elevate your daily caffeine routine? If you can't remember, it's time to step up your game, be it with a milk frother, coffee bean grinder, compact coffee maker, you name it!
Need some winter veggie inspiration? Here are a few of our favorite healthy recipes to keep your diet balanced and your bellies full — from simple and upgraded salads to complex, sweet and savory mains.
Research for today’s column turned into an exercise in learning new terms. “Friendsgiving” I was familiar with, but “Friendsmas”? That reflects a trend in dinner parties as a major food fad for 2022. Reducetarianism? A great word for Scrabble, I know, but it is also supposed to describe people who aren’t quite vegetarian or vegan, but are aiming to eat less meat, dairy and eggs, mainly for environmental reasons. Is this different from flexitarian?
Family and Consumer Sciences Agent at NC Cooperative Extension, Brunswick County Center. Ready to enjoy a way of eating that is great tasting, satisfying, and good for you? Then the simple and delicious Mediterranean way of eating may be right for you! A Mediterranean-style diet is a plant-based food plan full of delicious and affordable foods that are low in cholesterol and saturated fats and high in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Join NC Cooperative Extension this January by participating in the Med Instead of Meds program.
All-in-one cooking appliances, like the Thermomix and CompleteChef, expertly combine multiple features such as slow cooking, steaming, simmering, baking, chopping, kneading, slicing, sauteing, and more. There’s seemingly nothing these devices can’t do. However, they can range in price from $500 to over $2,000, making them no small investment.
An anti-diet movement is afoot? Where can I sign up!. According to The Wall Street Journal, more people are taking a more reasonable approach to dieting that lets them be healthy while staying at their non-skinny weight. The WSJ article features people who tried a variety of different diets over...
The start of a year brings the opportunity to reset your life. Whether you decided on. this year, cleaning up your diet, or a resolution that has nothing to do with food, tidying up your kitchen can help set you up for success. Not only will an orderly kitchen save you time when you cook but it can also help you feel more organized on the whole, which can benefit your mental health by reducing stress and even your risk of depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Why should you try to add more olive oil to your diet?. The fact that olive oil is good for you is not exactly new, but we are now getting a sense of just how much it can help our health. New evidence is showing that olive oil can lower...
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE JANUARY 8, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. On my countertop, an unassuming white toaster sits next to a fiery red stand mixer. In the drawers below are a giant cleaver and a dinky, battery-powered milk frother. In the bottom cabinet, my great-grandmother’s Dutch oven, which she used to make goulash during the Great Depression. There’s also a Bundt pan shaped like an octopus.
To kick off 2022, perhaps you're trying "veganuary" or opting for a "reducetarian" lifestyle. Either way, you're probably looking for ways to boost your intake of plant protein. If you're just starting to make the shift to a plant-based diet, it can seem nearly impossible to get enough protein into your day. However, once you identify all the sources of plant protein, it won't feel so intimidating (trust me!).
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of a new, hopeful year, we all strive to become better cooks — often promising to eat more fruits and veggies, work more efficiently, or get more organized. And hey: Those are great goals. But as we slowly slide into 2022, here at Kitchn we’ve been setting our sights on also making it a truly happier new year, too.
The annual diet rankings from US News & World Report are in, and keto (aka the ketogenic diet) has been named the least-healthy diet of the year by a panel of health and nutrition experts. The Mediterranean diet was ranked first among 40 diets, which were judged on a range of factors, including healthiness, effectiveness for weight loss (short- and long-term), and how easy the diet is to follow.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you […]
These Are the Best Ways to Invest in Your Health This Year in Huntington Beach. After a long holiday season full of doing things for other people, why not treat yourself to a little TLC? We’re not talking about one-time luxuries like mani-pedis or a shopping spree—we’re talking about putting yourself, your health and your lifestyle first. So let’s leave the pressure-filled New Year’s resolutions or other fad goals behind in 2021 and say hello to growth, glow-ups and all-around healthy transformations. Here are six ways to invest in yourself in 2022. Wellness in Huntington Beach.
This recipe is proof of how delicious collard greens can be when cooked quickly, until tender but still vibrantly colorful. In this recipe from “Ageless Vegan” by Tracye McQuirter, they are sauteed with onions and garlic, then tossed with chewy-sweet sun-dried tomatoes and a crunch of pine nuts. Seasoned with a cheesy-tasting sprinkle of nutritional yeast and piled over soft, turmeric-spiced quinoa, it makes for a satisfying, quick and nutritious meal.
