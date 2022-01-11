ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootex raises $9M for its blockchain metaverse marketplace

By Rachel Kaser, @rachelkaser
VentureBeat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLootex today announced it has raised $9 million to work on its planned metaverse marketplace. When completed, it would potentially allow gamers to trade and buy items across multiple blockchains. The round was led by Spartan Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, LD Capital and Akatsuki. Other participants include Polygon Studio,...

venturebeat.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blockchains#Metaverse#Spartan Capital#Infinity Ventures Crypto#Ld Capital#Polygon Studio#Htc#Huobi Ventures#Morningstar Ventures#Nft#Gamefi#Lootex Ceo
